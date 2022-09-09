Trending
Movies
Sept. 9, 2022 / 11:25 AM

Dwayne Johnson looks to avenge son's murder in new 'Black Adam' trailer

By Justin Klawans
Warner Bros. Pictures on Thursday released a new trailer for their upcoming superhero film "Black Adam" starring Dwayne Johnson. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming film Black Adam, which shows off the titular antihero doing what antiheroes seem to do best.

The trailer for the latest DC Extended Universe film shows Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) in a fit of anger and despair after his son is killed.

It appears that this event fuels Black Adam's quest for vengeance, and he doesn't seem to want anyone to get in his way.

"These powers are not a gift," Black Adam says in a voiceover. "But a curse. Born out of rage."

The character is shown beating up -- or perhaps killing -- a number of people, showing off his super strength, electric powers, flight abilities, and speed.

Also shown for the first time in the trailer is the Justice Society, a superhero team first seen in the DC Comics, who will stop at nothing to negotiate a peaceful surrender with Black Adam.

"I'm not peaceful," Black Adam tells the Justice Society. "Nor do I surrender. I kneel before no one."

It seems as though this viewpoint may change over the course of the film, as the trailer ends with a voiceover telling Black Adam, "You can be the destroyer of this world. Or you can be its savior."

Beyond Johnson, Black Adam also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, and James Bond icon Pierce Brosnan.

The highly anticipated film was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, also known for helming action-thriller features like Non-Stop, Orphan, The Shallows and Jungle Cruise, the latter of which also starred Johnson.

The A-list actor and former WWE wrestler additionally served as an executive producer on the film, along with Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia.

Development on a live-action Black Adam film has been in the works for a while, but never came to fruition.

Then, in 2019, Warner Bros. released Shazam!, based on the similar character often seen as Black Adam's arch-rival.

The film did extremely well at the box office and has spawned a direct sequel that is set to be released in 2023. Its success prompted the studio executives to push for a standalone Black Adam film.

Their wish finally came true in 2021, when the project began filming.

It came at the perfect time, though, to be derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film was originally set to be released on Dec. 22, 2021, in time for the box office holiday grab, but was pushed back to July 29, 2022.

The date was adjusted yet again after Warner Bros. shifted a number of its theatrical releases around to lighten the strain on visual effects and post-production crews.

Black Adam arrives in theaters on Oct. 21.

