Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Sept. 9, 2022 / 10:21 AM

Ana de Armas, Brad Pitt attend 'Blonde' premiere in Venice

By Annie Martin
1/6
Brad Pitt and Ana de Armas attend the Venice International Film Festival premiere of "Blonde" on Thursday. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7a00ff4415e82c77fe230d5fbd3e48f0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Brad Pitt and Ana de Armas attend the Venice International Film Festival premiere of "Blonde" on Thursday. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Blonde star Ana de Armas walked the red carpet at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival.

De Armas, who plays late Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe in the new film, attended the movie's premiere Thursday at the 79th annual festival.

Advertisement

The actress was joined by her co-star Adrien Brody, who portrays playwright and Monroe's third husband, Arthur Miller. The film's producer, Brad Pitt, also attended.

De Armas dazzled in a pink Louis Vuitton gown and a diamond statement necklace that was reminiscent of the iconic look Monroe wore while performing "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Blonde is based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name. The film is written and directed by Andrew Dominik and also stars Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel and Julianne Nicholson.

The new movie explores the life and career of Monroe, who died at age 36 in August 1962.

De Armas told reporters at Venice that playing Monroe changed her life.

Advertisement

"I did this movie to push myself, because I thought it was a gift," the actress said. "And this movie changed my life."

Blonde was met with a 14-minute standing ovation during its premiere. De Armas was moved to tears by the reception, according to Variety.

The film opens in theaters Sept. 16 and will begin streaming Sept. 28 on Netflix.

Read More

'Blonde' photos explore Marilyn Monroe's romances Blake Shelton performs 'No Body' on 'Tonight Show' 'Meet Cute' trailer: Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson fall in love again and again What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Anthony Michael Hall: John Hughes inspired latest work
Movies // 4 hours ago
Anthony Michael Hall: John Hughes inspired latest work
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Anthony Michael Hall compares his new film, "The Class," to his classic, "The Breakfast Club," and shares how John Hughes still inspires him today.
Movie review: 'Brahmastra' is a Marvel-ous super powered epic
Movies // 9 hours ago
Movie review: 'Brahmastra' is a Marvel-ous super powered epic
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The Bollywood film "Brahmastra: Part 1 -- Shiva" introduces a new world of Indian superheroes on par with Marvel.
'Accident Man' fights Killer Clown, Vampire in 'Hitman's Holiday'
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Accident Man' fights Killer Clown, Vampire in 'Hitman's Holiday'
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The trailer for "Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday" shows Mike Fallon (Scott Adkins) fight a Killer Clown, Vampire, Ninja and more oddball assassins.
'Meet Cute' trailer: Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson fall in love again and again
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Meet Cute' trailer: Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson fall in love again and again
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- "Meet Cute," a romantic comedy film starring Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson, is coming to Peacock.
Movie review: 'House of Darkness' seduces with witty, sinister banter
Movies // 20 hours ago
Movie review: 'House of Darkness' seduces with witty, sinister banter
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- "House of Darkness" applies writer/director Neil LaBute's trademark relationship banter to a dark old spooky castle movie.
Selena Gomez documentary coming to Apple TV+
Movies // 21 hours ago
Selena Gomez documentary coming to Apple TV+
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has acquired "Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me," a new film about singer and actress Selena Gomez.
'Meet Cute' photos: Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco fall in love in Peacock film
Movies // 3 weeks ago
'Meet Cute' photos: Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco fall in love in Peacock film
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "Meet Cute," a romantic comedy film starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco, is coming to Peacock in September.
'Glass Onion' trailer shows Daniel Craig peeling back another mystery
Movies // 1 day ago
'Glass Onion' trailer shows Daniel Craig peeling back another mystery
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The first trailer for Rian Johnson's upcoming film "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" has been released by Netflix.
Movie review: 'Clerks III' is too serious for its own good
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Clerks III' is too serious for its own good
LOS ANGELES Sept. 8 (UPI) -- "Clerks III" leans more on the tragic side of life than the whimsical observations of its working class heroes.
Movie review: 'Pinocchio' sullies classic's legacy
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Pinocchio' sullies classic's legacy
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- "Pinocchio" is the worst of Disney's live-action remake trend, offering no worthwhile adaptation of the material and actively making it worse.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Movie review: 'Brahmastra' is a Marvel-ous super powered epic
Movie review: 'Brahmastra' is a Marvel-ous super powered epic
Movie review: 'Pinocchio' sullies classic's legacy
Movie review: 'Pinocchio' sullies classic's legacy
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae joins upcoming 'Star Wars' series
'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-Jae joins upcoming 'Star Wars' series
Movie review: 'Clerks III' is too serious for its own good
Movie review: 'Clerks III' is too serious for its own good
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement