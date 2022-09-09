Ana de Armas, Brad Pitt attend 'Blonde' premiere in Venice

1/6

Brad Pitt and Ana de Armas attend the Venice International Film Festival premiere of "Blonde" on Thursday. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Blonde star Ana de Armas walked the red carpet at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival. De Armas, who plays late Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe in the new film, attended the movie's premiere Thursday at the 79th annual festival. Advertisement

The actress was joined by her co-star Adrien Brody, who portrays playwright and Monroe's third husband, Arthur Miller. The film's producer, Brad Pitt, also attended.

De Armas dazzled in a pink Louis Vuitton gown and a diamond statement necklace that was reminiscent of the iconic look Monroe wore while performing "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Blonde is based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name. The film is written and directed by Andrew Dominik and also stars Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel and Julianne Nicholson.

The new movie explores the life and career of Monroe, who died at age 36 in August 1962.

De Armas told reporters at Venice that playing Monroe changed her life.

"I did this movie to push myself, because I thought it was a gift," the actress said. "And this movie changed my life."

Blonde was met with a 14-minute standing ovation during its premiere. De Armas was moved to tears by the reception, according to Variety.

The film opens in theaters Sept. 16 and will begin streaming Sept. 28 on Netflix.