'Glass Onion' trailer shows Daniel Craig peeling back another mystery

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming murder mystery "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" starring Daniel Craig. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Netflix on Thursday released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming mystery film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the long-awaited sequel to Knives Out. The trailer shows the film's star Daniel Craig back on the case as Detective Benoit Blanc. Advertisement

As the trailer begins, Blanc is called into action on a Greek vacation to investigate a murder, with the Southern gentleman sleuth ominously saying, "Lock the doors. Stay in your rooms. Everyone is in danger."

As the trailer progresses, the scene shifts from sun-soaked Mediterranean beaches and luxury mega yachts, to a blazing fire, terrified screams and, of course, some knives.

When asked to explain what is happening, all Blanc can do is appear baffled.

The trailer ends with one of the characters asking, "When's the murder mystery start?"

Directed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the follow-up to his highly successful 2019 whodunnit Knives Out.

The film became an sleeper hit at the box office, and its success prompted Netflix to pay $450 million for the rights to helm two sequels, one of the largest deals ever made for a film property.

While Knives Out saw Daniel Craig in the starring role, the former James Bond actor was the only person from the original film to return for the sequel -- and even told Empire that he had to work with a dialect coach because he had forgotten how to perfect Blanc's Southern accent.

The film will feature a large ensemble cast, including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Ethan Hawke, Dave Bautista, Jada Pinkett Smith and Kate Hudson.

The overall plot of the film remains shrouded in mystery, though Johnson has said the title Glass Onion refers to the 1968 Beatles song of the same name, which may give some hints as to the overarching story.

"I'm always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death," Johnson said. "This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that's clear...the first thing that came up, because I'm a huge Beatles fan, is 'Glass Onion.'"

Beyond directing, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was also produced by Johnson alongside his producing partner Ram Bergman.

Unlike the first film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be a streaming event, arriving on Netflix on Dec. 23. It will, however, be screened in select theaters.

Prior to this, the film will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.