'Meet Cute' trailer: Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson fall in love again and again

Kaley Cuoco stars in the romantic comedy "Meet Cute." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new film Meet Cute. The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Thursday featuring Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson. Advertisement

The Meet Cute preview shows Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson) fall in love again and again in New York, thanks to Sheila's time machine.

"When Sheila and Gary meet, it's love at first sight -- until we realize their magical date wasn't fate at all. Sheila's got a time machine, and they've been falling in love over and over again. But when the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Gary's past to change him into the perfect man," an official description reads.

Meet Cute is written by Noga Pnueli and directed by Alex Lehmann. Cuoco and Davidson also served as executive producers.

"If I had a time machine right now I'd be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it's a decision I don't get to make," Lehmann said in a statement. "I'm excited for audiences to get swept away on this romantic ride exclusively on Peacock."

Meet Cute premieres Sept. 21 on Peacock. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the film in August.

Cuoco is also known for The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant, while Davidson starred on Saturday Night Live.