Sept. 8, 2022 / 1:49 PM

'Meet Cute' trailer: Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson fall in love again and again

By Annie Martin
Kaley Cuoco stars in the romantic comedy "Meet Cute." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7afc2981326c68428809e56060fb640b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new film Meet Cute.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Thursday featuring Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson.

The Meet Cute preview shows Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson) fall in love again and again in New York, thanks to Sheila's time machine.

"When Sheila and Gary meet, it's love at first sight -- until we realize their magical date wasn't fate at all. Sheila's got a time machine, and they've been falling in love over and over again. But when the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Gary's past to change him into the perfect man," an official description reads.

Meet Cute is written by Noga Pnueli and directed by Alex Lehmann. Cuoco and Davidson also served as executive producers.

"If I had a time machine right now I'd be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it's a decision I don't get to make," Lehmann said in a statement. "I'm excited for audiences to get swept away on this romantic ride exclusively on Peacock."

Meet Cute premieres Sept. 21 on Peacock. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the film in August.

Cuoco is also known for The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant, while Davidson starred on Saturday Night Live.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- "House of Darkness" applies writer/director Neil LaBute's trademark relationship banter to a dark old spooky castle movie.
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has acquired "Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me," a new film about singer and actress Selena Gomez.
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "Meet Cute," a romantic comedy film starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco, is coming to Peacock in September.
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The trailer for "Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday" shows Mike Fallon (Scott Adkins) fight a Killer Clown, Vampire, Ninja and more oddball assassins.
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The first trailer for Rian Johnson's upcoming film "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" has been released by Netflix.
LOS ANGELES Sept. 8 (UPI) -- "Clerks III" leans more on the tragic side of life than the whimsical observations of its working class heroes.
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- "Pinocchio" is the worst of Disney's live-action remake trend, offering no worthwhile adaptation of the material and actively making it worse.
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- "My Policeman," a romantic drama starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson, is coming to Prime Video in November.
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- "The Good Nurse," a true crime drama starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, is coming to Netflix in October.
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- "What's Love Got to Do with It?," a new romantic comedy starring Lily James, Shazad Latif and Emma Thompson, is coming to theaters.
