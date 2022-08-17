Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 17, 2022 / 11:04 AM / Updated at 1:09 PM

'Meet Cute' photos: Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco fall in love in Peacock film

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kaley Cuoco stars in the new romantic comedy "Meet Cute." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7afc2981326c68428809e56060fb640b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Kaley Cuoco stars in the new romantic comedy "Meet Cute." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of its new film Meet Cute.

The streaming service shared photos for the romantic comedy Tuesday featuring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco.

Advertisement

The images show Davidson and Cuoco's characters fall in love "over and over and over again."

Meet Cute follows the love story between Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson), who fall in love when they first meet.

"Thing is, that magical 'first' date wasn't fate at all. Sheila has access to a time machine, and she and Gary have been falling in love over and over again. That one perfect night is never quite enough, though, so Sheila decides to travel to Gary's past to change him into the perfect man," an official description reads.

The film is written by Noga Pnueli and directed by Alex Lehmann. Davidson and Cuoco executive produce with Pneuli, Blair Ward, Art Robinson, Anders Erdén, Sara Shaak and Jonathan Taylor.

Advertisement

Meet Cute premieres Sept. 21 on Peacock.

Cuoco is known for playing Penny on The Big Bang Theory and Cassie Bowden on The Flight Attendant. Davidson is a former cast member on Saturday Night Live.

Read More

'Superman & Lois' to recast Jonathan Kent after Jordan Elsass exit '13 Reasons Why' actress Tommy Dorfman engaged to girlfriend Adrienne Bailon celebrates baby boy's birth after fertility struggles What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Accident Man' fights Killer Clown, Vampire in 'Hitman's Holiday'
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Accident Man' fights Killer Clown, Vampire in 'Hitman's Holiday'
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The trailer for "Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday" shows Mike Fallon (Scott Adkins) fight a Killer Clown, Vampire, Ninja and more oddball assassins.
'Glass Onion' trailer shows Daniel Craig peeling back another mystery
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Glass Onion' trailer shows Daniel Craig peeling back another mystery
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The first trailer for Rian Johnson's upcoming film "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" has been released by Netflix.
Movie review: 'Clerks III' is too serious for its own good
Movies // 3 hours ago
Movie review: 'Clerks III' is too serious for its own good
LOS ANGELES Sept. 8 (UPI) -- "Clerks III" leans more on the tragic side of life than the whimsical observations of its working class heroes.
Movie review: 'Pinocchio' sullies classic's legacy
Movies // 10 hours ago
Movie review: 'Pinocchio' sullies classic's legacy
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- "Pinocchio" is the worst of Disney's live-action remake trend, offering no worthwhile adaptation of the material and actively making it worse.
'My Policeman' trailer: Harry Styles, David Dawson have forbidden romance
Movies // 23 hours ago
'My Policeman' trailer: Harry Styles, David Dawson have forbidden romance
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- "My Policeman," a romantic drama starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson, is coming to Prime Video in November.
'The Good Nurse' trailer: Jessica Chastain learns Eddie Redmayne's dark secret
Movies // 23 hours ago
'The Good Nurse' trailer: Jessica Chastain learns Eddie Redmayne's dark secret
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- "The Good Nurse," a true crime drama starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, is coming to Netflix in October.
'What's Love Got to Do with It?' trailer: Lily James, Shazad Latif star in rom-com
Movies // 1 day ago
'What's Love Got to Do with It?' trailer: Lily James, Shazad Latif star in rom-com
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- "What's Love Got to Do with It?," a new romantic comedy starring Lily James, Shazad Latif and Emma Thompson, is coming to theaters.
Movie review: 'Barbarian' is a totally terrifying surprise
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Barbarian' is a totally terrifying surprise
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- "Barbarian" is an original horror movie full of surprises, so this review is as spoiler-free as possible.
Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong join survival film 'The End We Start From'
Movies // 1 day ago
Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong join survival film 'The End We Start From'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong and more have joined the cast of the upcoming survival film "The End We Start From."
Movie review: 'Don't Worry Darling' thrills with paranoia, provocative themes
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Don't Worry Darling' thrills with paranoia, provocative themes
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Don't Worry Darling" updates the '70s paranoid thriller into the modern age with relevant themes that transcend the mystery itself.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
Movie review: 'Barbarian' is a totally terrifying surprise
Movie review: 'Barbarian' is a totally terrifying surprise
'Thomas & Friends' to introduce autistic character
'Thomas & Friends' to introduce autistic character
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Richard Dreyfuss recalls initially saying 'no' to 'Jaws' as movie returns to theaters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement