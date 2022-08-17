'Meet Cute' photos: Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco fall in love in Peacock film

1/5

Kaley Cuoco stars in the new romantic comedy "Meet Cute." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of its new film Meet Cute. The streaming service shared photos for the romantic comedy Tuesday featuring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco. Advertisement

The images show Davidson and Cuoco's characters fall in love "over and over and over again."

Your first look at Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco falling in love over and over and over again. #MeetCuteMovie is streaming on September 21 only on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/82gH3fKClX— Peacock (@peacockTV) August 16, 2022

Meet Cute follows the love story between Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson), who fall in love when they first meet.

"Thing is, that magical 'first' date wasn't fate at all. Sheila has access to a time machine, and she and Gary have been falling in love over and over again. That one perfect night is never quite enough, though, so Sheila decides to travel to Gary's past to change him into the perfect man," an official description reads.

The film is written by Noga Pnueli and directed by Alex Lehmann. Davidson and Cuoco executive produce with Pneuli, Blair Ward, Art Robinson, Anders Erdén, Sara Shaak and Jonathan Taylor.

Meet Cute premieres Sept. 21 on Peacock.

Cuoco is known for playing Penny on The Big Bang Theory and Cassie Bowden on The Flight Attendant. Davidson is a former cast member on Saturday Night Live.