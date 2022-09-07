Watch Live
Apple launch event unveils iPhone 14, other products
Sept. 7, 2022

'What's Love Got to Do with It?' trailer: Lily James, Shazad Latif star in rom-com

By Annie Martin
Lily James stars in the new romantic comedy "What's Love Got to Do with It?" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lily James stars in the new romantic comedy "What's Love Got to Do with It?" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Studiocanal is giving a glimpse of the new film What's Love Got to Do with It?

The studio shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Wednesday featuring Lily James, Shazad Latif and Emma Thompson.

What's Love Got to Do with It? explores how to find lasting love in today's world.

The film follows Zoe (James), a documentary filmmaker and dating app addict who documents her childhood friend and neighbor Kaz's journey in his arranged marriage to a bright and beautiful bride from Pakistan.

"As Zoe films his hopeful journey from London to Lahore to marry a stranger, chosen by his parents, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from a profoundly different approach to finding love," an official description reads.

What's Love Got to Do with It? is written by Jemima Khan and directed by Shekhar Kapur. Shabana Azmi, Sajal Aly, Asim Chaudry, Jeff Mirza and Mim Shaikh also have roles.

The film will have its world premiere Sept. 10 at the Toronto International Film Festival and is "coming soon" to theaters.

James is known for the films Cinderella, Baby Driver and Rebecca. She also played Lady Rose on Downton Abbey and Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy.

