Sept. 7, 2022 / 1:51 PM

'My Policeman' trailer: Harry Styles, David Dawson have forbidden romance

By Annie Martin
Harry Styles attends the Venice International Film Festival photocall for "Don't Worry Darling" on Monday. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c7aad7a010b4948d0974881d7d4a2ffe/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Harry Styles attends the Venice International Film Festival photocall for "Don't Worry Darling" on Monday. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film My Policeman.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the romantic drama Wednesday featuring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson.

My Policeman is based on the Bethan Roberts novel of the same name. The film follows Tom (Styles), a closeted gay policeman living in 1950s Britain when homosexuality was illegal.

The trailer shows Tom openly court and marry Marion (Emma Corrin), a schoolteacher, while having a secret love affair with Patrick (Dawson), a museum curator.

Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett play older versions of Tom, Marion and Patrick in the 1990s.

"A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people -- policeman Tom (Styles), teacher Marion (Corrin) and museum curator Patrick (Dawson) as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain," an official description reads.

My Policeman is written by Ron Nyswaner and directed by Michael Grandage.

The film will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the cast will be honored with the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance. TIFF runs Thursday through Sept. 18.

The movie opens in theaters Oct. 21 and begins streaming Nov. 4 on Prime Video.

Moments from Harry Styles' career

Harry Style attends The Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2013 Womenswear Fashion Show during London Fashion Week on September 17, 2012. Styles' boy band One Direction released their first album in 2011 titled "Up All Night." Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Movie review: 'Don't Worry Darling' thrills with paranoia, provocative themes Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles attend 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere in Venice 'My Policeman' with Harry Styles to receive TIFF Tribute Award for Performance

