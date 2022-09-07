'The Good Nurse' trailer: Jessica Chastain learns Eddie Redmayne's dark secret

1/5

Jessica Chastain stars in the true crime drama "The Good Nurse." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Good Nurse. The streaming service shared a trailer for the true crime drama Wednesday featuring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. Advertisement

The Good Nurse is based on the Charles Graeber book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder.

The film follows Amy Loughren (Chastain), a nurse and single mother with a life-threatening heart condition, who learns her friend and colleague Charlie Cullen (Redmayne) is a serial killer.

"Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events," an official description reads.

Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich and Kim Dickens also have roles.

The Good Nurse is written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns and directed by Tobias Lindholm, with Darren Aronofsky and Scott Franklin as producers.

The film will have its world premiere Sept. 11 at the Toronto International Film Festival and open in theaters Oct. 19. The movie starts streaming Oct. 26 on Netflix.

Redmayne and Chastain are both Oscar-winning actors. Redmayne most recently appeared in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, while Chastain starred in The 355.