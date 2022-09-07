Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Sept. 7, 2022 / 1:30 PM

'The Good Nurse' trailer: Jessica Chastain learns Eddie Redmayne's dark secret

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jessica Chastain stars in the true crime drama "The Good Nurse." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/38722abe24316f8dd47b0f96561de2b9/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jessica Chastain stars in the true crime drama "The Good Nurse." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Good Nurse.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the true crime drama Wednesday featuring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne.

Advertisement

The Good Nurse is based on the Charles Graeber book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder.

The film follows Amy Loughren (Chastain), a nurse and single mother with a life-threatening heart condition, who learns her friend and colleague Charlie Cullen (Redmayne) is a serial killer.

"Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events," an official description reads.

Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich and Kim Dickens also have roles.

The Good Nurse is written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns and directed by Tobias Lindholm, with Darren Aronofsky and Scott Franklin as producers.

The film will have its world premiere Sept. 11 at the Toronto International Film Festival and open in theaters Oct. 19. The movie starts streaming Oct. 26 on Netflix.

Redmayne and Chastain are both Oscar-winning actors. Redmayne most recently appeared in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, while Chastain starred in The 355.

Read More

'A Friend of the Family' teaser: Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks star in true crime drama Jane Fonda gives update after cancer diagnosis: 'I feel stronger than I have in years' Stand Up for Heroes benefit to feature Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Hasan Minhaj What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'My Policeman' trailer: Harry Styles, David Dawson have forbidden romance
Movies // 40 minutes ago
'My Policeman' trailer: Harry Styles, David Dawson have forbidden romance
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- "My Policeman," a romantic drama starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson, is coming to Prime Video in November.
'What's Love Got to Do with It?' trailer: Lily James, Shazad Latif star in rom-com
Movies // 2 hours ago
'What's Love Got to Do with It?' trailer: Lily James, Shazad Latif star in rom-com
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- "What's Love Got to Do with It?," a new romantic comedy starring Lily James, Shazad Latif and Emma Thompson, is coming to theaters.
Movie review: 'Barbarian' is a totally terrifying surprise
Movies // 2 hours ago
Movie review: 'Barbarian' is a totally terrifying surprise
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7 (UPI) -- "Barbarian" is an original horror movie full of surprises, so this review is as spoiler-free as possible.
Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong join survival film 'The End We Start From'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong join survival film 'The End We Start From'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong and more have joined the cast of the upcoming survival film "The End We Start From."
Movie review: 'Don't Worry Darling' thrills with paranoia, provocative themes
Movies // 20 hours ago
Movie review: 'Don't Worry Darling' thrills with paranoia, provocative themes
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Don't Worry Darling" updates the '70s paranoid thriller into the modern age with relevant themes that transcend the mystery itself.
'Wendell & Wild' teaser: 'Everyone's got demons' in Jordan Peele stop-motion film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Wendell & Wild' teaser: 'Everyone's got demons' in Jordan Peele stop-motion film
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Wendell & Wild," a stop-motion animated film directed by Henry Selick and featuring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, is coming to Netflix.
'All Quiet on the Western Front' teaser brings classic WWI novel to life
Movies // 1 day ago
'All Quiet on the Western Front' teaser brings classic WWI novel to life
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "All Quiet on the Western Front," a new film based on the Erich Maria Remarque novel about World War I, is coming to Netflix in October.
'Luckiest Girl Alive' trailer: Mila Kunis confronts her dark past
Movies // 1 day ago
'Luckiest Girl Alive' trailer: Mila Kunis confronts her dark past
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- "Luckiest Girl Alive," a new film based on the Jessica Knoll novel and starring Mila Kunis, is coming to Netflix in October.
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles attend 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere in Venice
Movies // 1 day ago
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles attend 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere in Venice
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh promoted "Don't Worry Darling" at the Venice International Film Festival.
Eddie Redmayne to receive top honor at Zurich Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
Eddie Redmayne to receive top honor at Zurich Film Festival
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Actor Eddie Redmayne will be honored with the Golden Eye award at the upcoming Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
'Love is Blind' alum Mark Cuevas marries at Ohio wedding
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Megan Thee Stallion sings at funeral in new video for 'Ungrateful'
Megan Thee Stallion sings at funeral in new video for 'Ungrateful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
Movie review: 'Don't Worry Darling' thrills with paranoia, provocative themes
Movie review: 'Don't Worry Darling' thrills with paranoia, provocative themes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement