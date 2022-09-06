Trending
Sept. 6, 2022 / 1:16 PM

'Wendell & Wild' teaser: 'Everyone's got demons' in Jordan Peele stop-motion film

By Annie Martin
Jordan Peele co-wrote and stars in the new film "Wendell &amp; Wild." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jordan Peele co-wrote and stars in the new film "Wendell & Wild." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Jordan Peele's new film Wendell & Wild.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the stop-motion animated dark fantasy film Tuesday featuring Peele and Keegan-Michael Key.

Wendell & Wild is written by Peele and Henry Selick and directed by Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline).

The film follows Kat (Lyric Ross), a troubled teen haunted by her past, who must confront her personal demons, Wendell & Wild (Key and Peele) to start a new life in her old hometown.

Angela Bassett, James Hong and Ving Rhames also have roles.

The new teaser shows Kat (Ross) and Sister Helley (Bassett) embark on a green-tinged vision quest, with Kat's shadow puppet-inspired memories invading her mind. The trailer ends with Buffalo Belzer (Rhames) emerging from the ground.

Netflix previously released a teaser featuring an aquatic creature and a mouth growing on the back of a hand.

Wendell & Wild will have its world premiere Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival ahead of its release Oct. 28 on Netflix.

Peele is known for writing and directing the films Get Out, Us and Nope, and previously starred with Key on the Comedy Central sketch comedy series Key & Peele.

