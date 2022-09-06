Trending
Sept. 6, 2022 / 10:45 AM

'Luckiest Girl Alive' trailer: Mila Kunis confronts her dark past

By Annie Martin
Mila Kunis (R), pictured with Ashton Kutcher, stars in the new thriller "Luckiest Girl Alive." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/48918e6c0df30b36f262759448fe90b9/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Mila Kunis (R), pictured with Ashton Kutcher, stars in the new thriller "Luckiest Girl Alive." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Luckiest Girl Alive.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller film Tuesday featuring Mila Kunis.

Luckiest Girl Alive is based on the Jessica Knoll novel of the same name. The film is written by Knoll and directed by Mike Barker.

The new movie follows Ani FaNelli (Kunis), a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon.

"When the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life," an official description reads.

Finn Wittrock, Connie Britton, Justine Lupe, Jennifer Beals and Scoot McNairy also star.

Knoll and Barker had nothing but praise for Kunis in an interview with Netflix's Tudum.

"I never would have thought of her on my own, but seeing her on set and seeing her perform some of these more controversial lines, [I realized] how easily it could have gone sideways if we'd had anyone else in that role," Knoll said. "I don't think anyone but Mila could have done it."

"Mila's face is very open," Barker added. "You know what she is and what she's feeling. There's something about that expressiveness that allows you to get past the veneer of a woman putting up barriers."

Luckiest Girl Alive premieres Oct. 7 on Netflix.

