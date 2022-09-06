Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles attend 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere in Venice

1/5

Olivia Wilde attends the Venice International Film Festival premiere of "Don't Worry Darling" on Monday. Photo by UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Olivia Wilde and the stars of Don't Worry Darling walked the red carpet at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival. Wilde, who directed and produced the new psychological thriller film, attended the movie's premiere Monday at the 79th annual festival. Advertisement

The actress and director was joined by cast members Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Chris Pine and Sydney Chandler.

Wilde and Styles, who have been romantically linked since late 2020, both wore Gucci outfits, with Wilde in a yellow chiffon gown with crystal details and Styles in blue suit and shirt with an exaggerated pointed collar.

Pugh sported a short, sparkling black Valentino romper with puffy sleeves and a train.

Wilde, Styles, Pine and Chan also attended the film's photo call earlier in the day.

Don't Worry Darling is based on a story by Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke and Katie Silberman, who wrote the screenplay. The film follows Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles), a couple living in a seemingly perfect town of the 1950s. Alice becomes suspicious of her husband's work on the mysterious "Victory Project."

Advertisement

Warner Bros. Pictures shared a new trailer for the film in July.

Don't Worry Darling opens in theaters Sept. 23.

The film was originally to star Shia LaBeouf, who denied he was fired from the project in a recent interview with Variety.

