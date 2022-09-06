Trending
Sept. 6, 2022 / 11:26 AM

'All Quiet on the Western Front' teaser brings classic WWI novel to life

By Annie Martin
Daniel Bruhl stars in a new adaptation of "All Quiet on the Western Front." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film All Quiet on the Western Front.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the war drama Tuesday featuring Felix Kammerer and Daniel Brühl.

All Quiet on the Western Front is based on the Erich Maria Remarque novel of the same name, which recounts the horrors of World War I from the perspective of a German soldier.

The new movie is the first German-language adaptation of Remarque's novel and is directed by Edward Berger.

"I watch a lot of American and English films, as we all do, and occasionally there is a war movie or even an anti-war movie among them. And I find them extremely entertaining. But I feel they never show my perspective, the perspective I have as a German," Berger said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Not that of America, that saved Europe from fascism, or England, which was attacked and drawn into a war against their will, whose soldiers returned home, certainly traumatized and psychologically broken, but celebrated as heroes, [where] the war is an event that enters the national psyche as something that the society is in part proud of," he added. "For us, it's the exact opposite. In our national psyche, there is nothing but guilt, horror, terror and destruction."

All Quiet on the Western Front was previously adapted as a 1930 film directed by Lewis Milestone and a 1979 television movie by Delbert Mann.

Berger's adaptation will open in select theaters in October and premiere Oct. 28 on Netflix.

