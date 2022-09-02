Trending
Sept. 2, 2022 / 12:52 PM

Taylor Swift's short film 'All Too Well' to screen at TIFF

By Justin Klawans
1/5
Taylor Swift's short film "All Too Well," released last year, will screen in 35mm at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9b652e70697f414162edf7a079d59377/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's 2021 short film All Too Well will screen at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the festival said Friday.

The film, which was written and directed by Swift, was inspired by her 2012 single of the same name. Though she has directed some of her own music videos in the past, All Too Well represents her short filmmaking debut.

The TIFF screening will be especially notable, as it is the first time that the project will be screened using 35mm film, as it was originally shot.

Swift herself, who is getting ready to release her upcoming 10th studio album Midnight, will also be in attendance at the prestigious festival.

Following the screening, the singer will have a live conversation about filmmaking with TIFF CEO Cameron Bradley.

"We love the intersection of film and other art forms, and Taylor Swift is a brilliant visual thinker," Bradley said in a statement. "We're excited to hear Taylor's version of how absorbing influences from cinema led to her creating All Too Well: The Short Film, which we'll present in its original 35mm form for the first time at TIFF."

All Too Well originally premiered in November 2021, when it was given a limited theatrical release, though it would be spread out to a wider range following the film's critical acclaim.

The 15-minute film stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien as a young couple in love. Over the course of the film, though, the pair slowly drift apart and eventually part ways.

Swift also makes an appearance in the film as the older version of Sink's character.

This will not be All Too Well's first foray into film festivals, as the film was previously screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

Swift, along with O'Brien and Sink, also made an appearance at the screening, and Swift talked about the creative process behind the film.

"It felt very natural to extend writing a song and visualizing it in my head to making a shot list and storyboarding it and picking who we wanted as the head of each department and who would help put all of this puzzle together," Swift said, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

She also said that she would like to direct a full-length project in the future.

"It would be so fantastic to write and direct a feature," Swift said. "I don't see it being bigger in terms of scale. I loved making a film that was so intimate with a group that was really small and a really solid group of people that I trusted."

The All Too Well screening and the conversation with Taylor Swift will take place at TIFF on Sept. 9.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

Charlie Rowe, Marcia Gay Harden: 'Gigi & Nate' shows good, bad risks
Movies // 10 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2 (UPI) -- "Gigi & Nate" stars Charliie Rowe and Marcia Gay Harden discuss the film's message of standing up for what you believe in, and being careful around real-life dangers.
Brendan Gleeson joins 'Joker' sequel with Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga
Movies // 1 day ago
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- "Harry Potter" actor Brendan Gleeson will appear in the new film "Joker: Folie à Deux."
Emma Roberts to star in new rom-com 'Space Cadet'
Movies // 1 day ago
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- "Scream Queens" actress Emma Roberts will star in and executive produce the Prime Video film "Space Cadet."
Robert Downey, Jr., Anne Hathaway, more attending Telluride Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Telluride Film Festival announced its program on Thursday, which includes in-person appearances by Robert Downey, Jr., Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, Cate Blanchette, Frances McDormand and more with their films
Lindsay Lohan to star in Netflix rom-com 'Irish Wish'
Movies // 1 day ago
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- "Mean Girls" actress Lindsay Lohan will star in the romantic comedy "Irish Wish" on Netflix.
'The Swimmers' trailer shows sisters go from refugees to Olympians
Movies // 1 day ago
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming film "The Swimmers," based on the true story of a pair of sisters from war-torn Syria.
'Megalopolis' casting marks Coppola family reunion
Movies // 1 day ago
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Writer-director Francis Ford Coppola has cast his sister Talia Shire and nephew Jason Schwartzman in his independent film, "Megalopolis."
John Krasinski starts filming new movie 'If' with Steve Carell
Movies // 1 day ago
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- "A Quiet Place" filmmaker John Krasinski announced on social media that he has begun shooting his next project.
COVID-19 makes one 'Hell of a Cruise' in trailer for Peacock documentary
Movies // 1 day ago
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for "Hell of A Cruise" on Wednesday. The documentary explores the COVID-19 outbreak on a Carnival Diamond Princess cruise in January 2020.
'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' photos introduce film based on Stephen King novella
Movies // 2 days ago
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "Mr. Harrigan's Phone," a new film based on the Stephen King novella and starring Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland, is coming to Netflix in October.
Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears call misconduct allegations 'bogus' and a 'shakedown'
Robert Downey, Jr., Anne Hathaway, more attending Telluride Film Festival
'The Crown' casts its Prince William, Kate Middleton for Season 6
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
What to stream Labor Day weekend: 'Rings of Power,' 'Rick and Morty'
