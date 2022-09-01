'The Swimmers' trailer shows sisters go from refugees to Olympians

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix on Thursday released the trailer for its upcoming sports drama The Swimmers, which will premiere on the streaming service Nov. 23.
The film will follow the true story of a pair of sisters from war-torn Syria who decide to "embark on a harrowing journey as refugees, putting both their hearts and champion swimming skills to heroic use," according to Netflix.
The trailer depicts Yusra (Nathalie Issa) and Sara (Manal Issa) as they attempt to cross dangerous waters in an effort to escape Syria, where it is shown that bombing runs are a part of everyday life.
Despite the harrowing conditions, one of the sisters is heard telling the other, "You're not allowed to give up."
Eventually, the footage transitions to an Olympic pool, where one of the sisters can be seen raising her fist in triumph.
The Swimmers is based on the story of the real-life Mardini sisters, who, in 2015, crossed the Aegean Sea in an attempt to escape from Syria to Greece.