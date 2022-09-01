John Krasinski starts filming new movie 'If' with Steve Carell

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A Quiet Place filmmaker John Krasinski announced on social media that he has begun shooting his next project.
"Beautiful day to kickoff a movie! #IF," Krasinski tweeted Wednesday.
Krasinski will co-star in the film with Steve Carell, his fellow former cast member from The Office.
Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming and Louis Gossett Jr. round out the ensemble.
If is based on Krasinski's original idea about a child's journey to rediscover their imagination.
Krasinski also wrote and is executive producing the movie, which is slated for theaterical release Nov. 17, 2023.