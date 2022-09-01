Trending
Sept. 1, 2022 / 8:30 AM

John Krasinski starts filming new movie 'If' with Steve Carell

By Karen Butler
John Krasinski has begun filming his new movie "If." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3bf09216b704f75a99ab1d3c31801275/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A Quiet Place filmmaker John Krasinski announced on social media that he has begun shooting his next project.

"Beautiful day to kickoff a movie! #IF," Krasinski tweeted Wednesday.

Krasinski will co-star in the film with Steve Carell, his fellow former cast member from The Office.

Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming and Louis Gossett Jr. round out the ensemble.

If is based on Krasinski's original idea about a child's journey to rediscover their imagination.

Krasinski also wrote and is executive producing the movie, which is slated for theaterical release Nov. 17, 2023.

