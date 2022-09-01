Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Sept. 1, 2022 / 1:12 PM

Robert Downery, Jr., Anne Hathaway, more attending Telluride Film Festival

By Fred Topel
1/5
Robert Downey Jr. will attend the Telluride Film Festival with a documentary about his father. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/250fa2467bb96d4d2ed1897ec8b5bd92/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Robert Downey Jr. will attend the Telluride Film Festival with a documentary about his father. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Telluride Film Festival announced its lineup on Thursday. The festival runs Friday - Monday in Telluride, Colo. and traditionally announces its films the day before opening night.

Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong will attend with their Armageddon Time director James Gray. Oscar-winner Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu will attend with the cast of Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.

Advertisement

Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All and Sam Mendes' Empire of Light are playing with directors and cast members attending. The festival will also show Guadagnino's 2020 Ferragamo documentary Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams.

Cate Blanchett will also attend with Tar director Todd Field, as well as director Sarah Polley and her cast of Women Talking which includes Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley.

Mary McCartney will attend with her Abbey Road documentary If These Walls Could Sing. Other documentaries include Robert Downey, Jr.'s film about his father, Sr., as well as docs A Compassionate Spy and The Corridors of Power.

Advertisement

Mark Cousins has both The March on Rome and My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock. Werner Herzog has both The Fire Within: A Requiem for Katia and Maurice Krafft and Theater of Thought, plus Herzog is the subject of Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer.

Additional films playing include Bobi Wine, Ghetto President; Broker; Close; The End of the World; The Future Tense; Godland; Good Night Oppy; Holy Spider; Icarus: The Aftermath; Lady Chatterley's Lover; Last Flight Home; Living; Merkel; One Fine Morning; Retrograde; Squaring the Circle; Tori and Lokita; Wildcat; The Wonder; 1341 Frames of Love and War; Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy; Fragments of Paradise; The Last Rider; The Melies Mystery; Miucha, The Voice of Bossa Nova; The Padilla Affair; The Return of Tanya Tucker; Bobi Wine in Concert and See You Friday, Robinson.

Episodic television and shorts playing at Telluride includes Anastasia; Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices From a Plantation Prison; The Best Chef in the World; Guerrilla Habeas; Le Pupille; Marianne; Russia [1985 - 1999' Traumazone and The U.S. and the Holocaust.

Telluride will also host retrospective screenings of Orlando; Elegy of Voyage; Getting to Know the Big, Wide World; L'Atalanta; Oasis; Where Is the Friend's Home? and The Wonders. The festival will also premiere a 3-D screening of The Melies American Negatives along with The Robber Symphony, Kentucky Pride, El and Eight Deadly Shots.

Advertisement

Read More

Hillary Clinton joins stars at Venice International Film Festival 'Pinocchio,' 'Pretty Red Dress' among world premieres at BFI London Film Festival Michelle Yeoh to be honored at TIFF Tribute Awards

Latest Headlines

Emma Roberts to star in new rom-com 'Space Cadet'
Movies // 2 minutes ago
Emma Roberts to star in new rom-com 'Space Cadet'
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- "Scream Queens" actress Emma Roberts will star in and executive produce the Prime Video film "Space Cadet."
Lindsay Lohan to star in Netflix rom-com 'Irish Wish'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Lindsay Lohan to star in Netflix rom-com 'Irish Wish'
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- "Mean Girls" actress Lindsay Lohan will star in the romantic comedy "Irish Wish" on Netflix.
'The Swimmers' trailer shows sisters go from refugees to Olympians
Movies // 2 hours ago
'The Swimmers' trailer shows sisters go from refugees to Olympians
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming film "The Swimmers," based on the true story of a pair of sisters from war-torn Syria.
'Megalopolis' casting marks Coppola family reunion
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Megalopolis' casting marks Coppola family reunion
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Writer-director Francis Ford Coppola has cast his sister Talia Shire and nephew Jason Schwartzman in his independent film, "Megalopolis."
John Krasinski starts filming new movie 'If' with Steve Carell
Movies // 5 hours ago
John Krasinski starts filming new movie 'If' with Steve Carell
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- "A Quiet Place" filmmaker John Krasinski announced on social media that he has begun shooting his next project.
COVID-19 makes one 'Hell of a Cruise' in trailer for Peacock documentary
Movies // 22 hours ago
COVID-19 makes one 'Hell of a Cruise' in trailer for Peacock documentary
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for "Hell of A Cruise" on Wednesday. The documentary explores the COVID-19 outbreak on a Carnival Diamond Princess cruise in January 2020.
'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' photos introduce film based on Stephen King novella
Movies // 1 day ago
'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' photos introduce film based on Stephen King novella
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- "Mr. Harrigan's Phone," a new film based on the Stephen King novella and starring Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland, is coming to Netflix in October.
Nicolas Cage to star in comedy film 'Dream Scenario' from A24
Movies // 1 day ago
Nicolas Cage to star in comedy film 'Dream Scenario' from A24
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Nicolas Cage has found his next project: A comedy film from A24 called "Dream Scenario."
'Pinocchio,' 'Pretty Red Dress' among world premieres at BFI London Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
'Pinocchio,' 'Pretty Red Dress' among world premieres at BFI London Film Festival
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The BFI London Film Festival announced its upcoming lineup of films that will be having their world premiere at the festivities.
The most anticipated films for the rest of 2022
Movies // 2 days ago
The most anticipated films for the rest of 2022
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- 2022 is flying by, so here is a list of some of the most anticipated films hitting screens in the last four months of the year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Celebrities support Serena Williams at U.S. Open tennis championships
Celebrities support Serena Williams at U.S. Open tennis championships
Amber Midthunder calls her 'Reservation Dogs' character 'absurd and amazing'
Amber Midthunder calls her 'Reservation Dogs' character 'absurd and amazing'
Hillary Clinton joins stars at Venice International Film Festival
Hillary Clinton joins stars at Venice International Film Festival
Avril Lavigne receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Avril Lavigne receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Famous birthdays for Sept. 1: Zendaya, Barry Gibb
Famous birthdays for Sept. 1: Zendaya, Barry Gibb
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement