Robert Downery, Jr., Anne Hathaway, more attending Telluride Film Festival

Robert Downey Jr. will attend the Telluride Film Festival with a documentary about his father. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Telluride Film Festival announced its lineup on Thursday. The festival runs Friday - Monday in Telluride, Colo. and traditionally announces its films the day before opening night. Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong will attend with their Armageddon Time director James Gray. Oscar-winner Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu will attend with the cast of Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths. Advertisement

Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All and Sam Mendes' Empire of Light are playing with directors and cast members attending. The festival will also show Guadagnino's 2020 Ferragamo documentary Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams.

Cate Blanchett will also attend with Tar director Todd Field, as well as director Sarah Polley and her cast of Women Talking which includes Frances McDormand, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley.

Mary McCartney will attend with her Abbey Road documentary If These Walls Could Sing. Other documentaries include Robert Downey, Jr.'s film about his father, Sr., as well as docs A Compassionate Spy and The Corridors of Power.

Mark Cousins has both The March on Rome and My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock. Werner Herzog has both The Fire Within: A Requiem for Katia and Maurice Krafft and Theater of Thought, plus Herzog is the subject of Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer.

Additional films playing include Bobi Wine, Ghetto President; Broker; Close; The End of the World; The Future Tense; Godland; Good Night Oppy; Holy Spider; Icarus: The Aftermath; Lady Chatterley's Lover; Last Flight Home; Living; Merkel; One Fine Morning; Retrograde; Squaring the Circle; Tori and Lokita; Wildcat; The Wonder; 1341 Frames of Love and War; Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy; Fragments of Paradise; The Last Rider; The Melies Mystery; Miucha, The Voice of Bossa Nova; The Padilla Affair; The Return of Tanya Tucker; Bobi Wine in Concert and See You Friday, Robinson.

Episodic television and shorts playing at Telluride includes Anastasia; Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices From a Plantation Prison; The Best Chef in the World; Guerrilla Habeas; Le Pupille; Marianne; Russia [1985 - 1999' Traumazone and The U.S. and the Holocaust.

Telluride will also host retrospective screenings of Orlando; Elegy of Voyage; Getting to Know the Big, Wide World; L'Atalanta; Oasis; Where Is the Friend's Home? and The Wonders. The festival will also premiere a 3-D screening of The Melies American Negatives along with The Robber Symphony, Kentucky Pride, El and Eight Deadly Shots.