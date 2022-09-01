Emma Roberts to star in new rom-com 'Space Cadet'

1/5

Emma Roberts will star in and executive produce the Prime Video film "Space Cadet." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Space Cadet hails from Stampede Ventures, with Prime Video to distribute it internationally. Writer-director Liz W. Garcia (The Lifeguard, Purple Hearts) is also attached to the project

Roberts will play Rex, a Florida party girl who accidentally ends up training with candidates for the NASA space program. Rex's smarts and heart make up for what she may lack on her résumé.

Greg Silverman and Jon Berg will produce on behalf of Stampede Pictures, with Roberts, Garcia and Michael Tadross to executive produce.

The Wrap confirmed Roberts' casting.

"Emma's incredible wit and comedic timing perfectly embodies the role of Rex, and Liz's rendering of this character makes the female take-over of the STEM field so uniquely relatable and fun, and we hope it inspires young women interested in the field," Berg said in a statement. "The space race continues to intrigue all of us globally, so we have no doubt viewers far and wide will connect with this amazing female-driven narrative."

Production on Space Cadet will begin this month.

Roberts will also star in the Spider-Man spinoff film Madame Web, based on the Marvel Comics character.