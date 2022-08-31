Nicolas Cage to star in comedy film 'Dream Scenario' from A24

1/5

Nicolas Cage has found his next project: A comedy film from A24 called "Dream Scenario."

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Nicolas Cage has been tapped to star in the upcoming comedy film Dream Scenario from production company A24. Deadline first reported Tuesday that Cage is set to lead the film, giving the often serious actor an additional chance to show off his comedic skills. Advertisement

Plot details regarding Dream Scenario remain almost completely under wraps, other than the film being confirmed to be a . Additional actors have yet to be attached to the project.

Dream Scenario will be directed by Kristoffer Borgli, who also wrote the script. Borgli is coming off of his directorial debut at the Cannes Film Festival with Sick of Myself, a dark comedy that received mostly positive reviews.

Beyond the camera, Dream Scenario will be produced by another unlikely name in the comedic space: A24 mainstay Ari Aster.

Aster, who signed a TV deal with A24 in 2021, is best known for directing the critically acclaimed horror films Hereditary and Midsommar, the latter of which served as a breakout film for actor Florence Pugh.

Aster will produce Dream Scenario alongside Lars Knudsen, whom he helms films with under the Square Peg banner.

Dream Scenario will mark the fourth team-up between A24 and Square Peg, following Hereditary, Midsommar and Aster's soon-to-be-released third film, Disappointment Blvd -- a comedy horror starring Joaquin Phoenix and Nathan Lane.

For Cage, Dream Scenario adds another feather in his cap for what has been a resurgent year for the veteran actor.

Known for films such as Leaving Las Vegas, Con Air, Face/Off and the National Treasure series, Cage most recently appeared in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, released this past April.

The film, which saw Cage play a fictionalized version of himself alongside Pedro Pascal, garnered widespread acclaim, with UPI critic Fred Topel writing that the film "celebrates everything Cage fans love about him and may just be the comeback he deserves."

Beyond this, Cage will also be seen in two upcoming westerns, including Butcher's Crossing, which is set to have its world premiere in September at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The second western, The Old Way, is also on the roster of upcoming films for the actor, though a release timeframe has not been announced.

Cage will additionally portray Count Dracula in the upcoming dark comedy Renfield, which will chronicle the life of a henchman to the famous vampire. The film is slated for an April 14, 2023 release.