'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' photos introduce film based on Stephen King novella

1/5

Jaeden Martell stars in a Netflix adaptation of the Stephen King novella "Mr. Harrigan's Phone." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Mr. Harrigan's Phone. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the horror movie Wednesday featuring Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland. Advertisement

Mr. Harrigan's Phone is based on the Stephen King novella of the same name, which appears in the collection If It Bleeds. The story follows Craig, a young boy who befriends Mr. Harrigan, a wealthy retiree. After Mr. Harrigan dies, Craig discovers he can communicate with Mr. Harrigan via his old phone.

Martell and Sutherland play Craig and Mr. Harrigan, respectively. Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Joe Tippett also star.

Check your texts... Here's your first look at Mr. Harrigan's Phone - a new film based on the short story by Stephen King - starring Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. Premieres October 5. pic.twitter.com/guxCHYHAmN— Netflix (@netflix) August 31, 2022

Mr. Harrigan's Phone is written and directed by John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side, The Little Things) and produced by Jason Blum, Ryan Murphy and Carla Hacken.

King praised the adaptation in a tweet Aug. 12.

Advertisement

"I have seen a close-to-finished cut of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, written and directed by John Lee Hancock, and it's nothing short of brilliant. Donald Sutherland, Jaeden Martell. Netflix. This fall," the author wrote.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone premieres Oct. 5 on Netflix.