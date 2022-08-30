'Wendell & Wild' teaser introduces Jordan Peele stop-motion film

1/5

Jordan Peele co-wrote and stars in the stop-motion animated film "Wendell & Wild." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Wendell & Wild. The streaming service shared a teaser for the stop-motion animated film Tuesday. Advertisement

Wendell & Wild is written by Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline) and Jordan Peele and directed by Selick.

The film follows Wendell and Wild, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Peele, two demon brothers who enlist 13-year-old Kat (Lyric Ross) to summon them to the Land of the Living.

Angela Bassett, James Hong, Sam Zelaya, Tamara Smart, Seema Virdi, Ramona Young and Ving Rhames also have roles.

The preview introduces the dark fantasy comedy-horror film with scenes of an aquatic creature, a nun falling, and a mouth grown on the back of a hand.

Keep the lights on this Halloween for WENDELL & WILD, Henry Selick and Jordan Peele's new stop-motion film, is coming to Netflix October 28. pic.twitter.com/c6jCoAhzF2— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 30, 2022

Netflix previously released a "cast reveal" video for the film.

Wendell & Wild will have its world premiere Sept. 11 at the Toronto International Film Festival ahead of its release Oct. 28 on Netflix.