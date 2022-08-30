Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 30, 2022 / 12:17 PM

'Wendell & Wild' teaser introduces Jordan Peele stop-motion film

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jordan Peele co-wrote and stars in the stop-motion animated film "Wendell &amp; Wild." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/871557b86d42ad0e20f6c82744fbb911/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jordan Peele co-wrote and stars in the stop-motion animated film "Wendell & Wild." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Wendell & Wild.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the stop-motion animated film Tuesday.

Advertisement

Wendell & Wild is written by Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline) and Jordan Peele and directed by Selick.

The film follows Wendell and Wild, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Peele, two demon brothers who enlist 13-year-old Kat (Lyric Ross) to summon them to the Land of the Living.

Angela Bassett, James Hong, Sam Zelaya, Tamara Smart, Seema Virdi, Ramona Young and Ving Rhames also have roles.

The preview introduces the dark fantasy comedy-horror film with scenes of an aquatic creature, a nun falling, and a mouth grown on the back of a hand.

Netflix previously released a "cast reveal" video for the film.

Wendell & Wild will have its world premiere Sept. 11 at the Toronto International Film Festival ahead of its release Oct. 28 on Netflix.

Advertisement

Read More

'Wendell & Wild' video introduces celebrity voice cast 'Parasite' actor Song Kang-ho to make TV series debut Celebrities support Serena Williams at U.S. Open tennis championships What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus join 'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas' film
Movies // 1 hour ago
Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus join 'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas' film
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus will guest star in the NBC movie musical "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas."
Andy Garcia, Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass join Netflix film 'The Pain Hustlers'
Movies // 22 hours ago
Andy Garcia, Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass join Netflix film 'The Pain Hustlers'
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Andy Garcia, Catherine O'Hara and Jay Duplass are among the names joining the upcoming Netflix film "The Pain Hustlers."
Tessa Thompson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in sci-fi thriller 'Ash'
Movies // 23 hours ago
Tessa Thompson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in sci-fi thriller 'Ash'
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are set to star in the upcoming sci-fi thriller "Ash" by director Flying Lotus.
'Teen Wolf: The Movie' clip teases Allison's return
Movies // 1 day ago
'Teen Wolf: The Movie' clip teases Allison's return
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Paramount+ shared a teaser for "Teen Wolf: The Movie" during the MTV Video Music Awards.
Daniel Radcliffe sings in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Daniel Radcliffe sings in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' trailer
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," a new film starring Daniel Radcliffe as "Weird Al" Yankovich, is coming to the Roku Channel in November.
Yankovic promises new 'Weird' trailer will premiere Monday
Movies // 1 day ago
Yankovic promises new 'Weird' trailer will premiere Monday
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Weird Al Yankovic posted a teaser for his upcoming biopic Sunday, announcing that a new full-length trailer will be released on Monday.
'Invitation' tops North American box office with $7M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Invitation' tops North American box office with $7M
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- "The Invitation," a horror movie starring Nathalie Emmanuel, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Shia LaBeouf says he wasn't fired from Olivia Wilde's film
Movies // 4 days ago
Shia LaBeouf says he wasn't fired from Olivia Wilde's film
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Shia LaBeouf is rebuking Olivia Wilde's statement that she fired him from her film "Don't Worry, Darling, instead asserting that he quit the production.
'Confess, Fletch' trailer shows Jon Hamm reviving infamous reporter
Movies // 4 days ago
'Confess, Fletch' trailer shows Jon Hamm reviving infamous reporter
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The official trailer was for "Confess, Fletch" starring Jon Hamm, Marcia Gay Harden and Kyle MacLachlan.
Madelaine Petsch, Mena Massoud to star in Freevee's first holiday movie
Movies // 4 days ago
Madelaine Petsch, Mena Massoud to star in Freevee's first holiday movie
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- "Riverdale" actress Madelaine Petsch and "Aladdin" alum Mena Massoud are set to star in Amazon Freevee's first original Christmas rom-com, "Hotel for the Holidays."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
Netflix's 25th birthday: Top 10 most-streamed series
Netflix's 25th birthday: Top 10 most-streamed series
Daniel Radcliffe sings in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' trailer
Daniel Radcliffe sings in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' trailer
Tessa Thompson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in sci-fi thriller 'Ash'
Tessa Thompson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in sci-fi thriller 'Ash'
'Love Island USA' Season 4 crowns winning couple
'Love Island USA' Season 4 crowns winning couple
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement