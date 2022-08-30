Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 30, 2022 / 11:54 AM

Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus join 'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas' film

By Annie Martin
1/5
Willie Nelson will guest star in the TV movie musical "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas." File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e786b2b127bed3d8780eebd249930db7/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Willie Nelson will guest star in the TV movie musical "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas." File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus and other celebrities have joined the new film Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas.

NBC said in a press release Monday that Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus will guest star in the TV movie musical.

Advertisement

Parton stars in the film with Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer and Angel Parker. Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas is a modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special. The film tells the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirits by sharing the unique "mountain magic" she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.

"Throughout the movie's production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men," an official synopsis reads. "When it's time for her big special to air, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world ... the real magic of Christmas."

Advertisement

The film is written by David Rambo, who executive produces with Parton and Sam Haskell. Joe Lazarov will direct and executive produce.

NBC has yet to announce an air date for Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas.

In addition to the film, Parton will release an ultimate deluxe version of her holiday album A Holly Dolly Christmas featuring the song "A Smoky Mountain Christmas."

Dolly Parton turns 75: a look back

Dolly Parton, who founded the "Imagination Library" in her native Sevier County in Tennessee, attends a function at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on March 23, 2000. Parton was in town to pick up an award from the Association of American Publishers for her efforts to promote literacy. Her five-year-old program has already donated 150,000 books to the county's children. Photo by Joel Rennich/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Dolly Parton releases 'A Smoky Mountain Christmas' ahead of holiday album Celebrities support Serena Williams at U.S. Open tennis championships Jesse Lee Soffer to exit 'Chicago P.D.' after 10 seasons What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Wendell & Wild' teaser introduces Jordan Peele stop-motion film
Movies // 38 minutes ago
'Wendell & Wild' teaser introduces Jordan Peele stop-motion film
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- "Wendell & Wild," a stop-motion animated film directed by Henry Selick and starring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, is coming to Netflix in October.
Andy Garcia, Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass join Netflix film 'The Pain Hustlers'
Movies // 22 hours ago
Andy Garcia, Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass join Netflix film 'The Pain Hustlers'
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Andy Garcia, Catherine O'Hara and Jay Duplass are among the names joining the upcoming Netflix film "The Pain Hustlers."
Tessa Thompson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in sci-fi thriller 'Ash'
Movies // 23 hours ago
Tessa Thompson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in sci-fi thriller 'Ash'
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are set to star in the upcoming sci-fi thriller "Ash" by director Flying Lotus.
'Teen Wolf: The Movie' clip teases Allison's return
Movies // 1 day ago
'Teen Wolf: The Movie' clip teases Allison's return
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Paramount+ shared a teaser for "Teen Wolf: The Movie" during the MTV Video Music Awards.
Daniel Radcliffe sings in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Daniel Radcliffe sings in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' trailer
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," a new film starring Daniel Radcliffe as "Weird Al" Yankovich, is coming to the Roku Channel in November.
Yankovic promises new 'Weird' trailer will premiere Monday
Movies // 1 day ago
Yankovic promises new 'Weird' trailer will premiere Monday
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Weird Al Yankovic posted a teaser for his upcoming biopic Sunday, announcing that a new full-length trailer will be released on Monday.
'Invitation' tops North American box office with $7M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Invitation' tops North American box office with $7M
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- "The Invitation," a horror movie starring Nathalie Emmanuel, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Shia LaBeouf says he wasn't fired from Olivia Wilde's film
Movies // 4 days ago
Shia LaBeouf says he wasn't fired from Olivia Wilde's film
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Shia LaBeouf is rebuking Olivia Wilde's statement that she fired him from her film "Don't Worry, Darling, instead asserting that he quit the production.
'Confess, Fletch' trailer shows Jon Hamm reviving infamous reporter
Movies // 4 days ago
'Confess, Fletch' trailer shows Jon Hamm reviving infamous reporter
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The official trailer was for "Confess, Fletch" starring Jon Hamm, Marcia Gay Harden and Kyle MacLachlan.
Madelaine Petsch, Mena Massoud to star in Freevee's first holiday movie
Movies // 4 days ago
Madelaine Petsch, Mena Massoud to star in Freevee's first holiday movie
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- "Riverdale" actress Madelaine Petsch and "Aladdin" alum Mena Massoud are set to star in Amazon Freevee's first original Christmas rom-com, "Hotel for the Holidays."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
Netflix's 25th birthday: Top 10 most-streamed series
Netflix's 25th birthday: Top 10 most-streamed series
Daniel Radcliffe sings in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' trailer
Daniel Radcliffe sings in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' trailer
Tessa Thompson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in sci-fi thriller 'Ash'
Tessa Thompson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in sci-fi thriller 'Ash'
'Love Island USA' Season 4 crowns winning couple
'Love Island USA' Season 4 crowns winning couple
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement