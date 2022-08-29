Trending
Aug. 29, 2022 / 2:47 PM

Andy Garcia, Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass join Netflix film 'The Pain Hustlers'

By Justin Klawans
Andy Garcia, Catherine O'Hara and Jay Duplass are among the names joining the upcoming Netflix film "The Pain Hustlers." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/01481c8959f7c16f35dcefeb71f66c1a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Andy Garcia, Catherine O'Hara and Jay Duplass have joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix film The Pain Hustlers, it was reported Monday.

The trio will join a star-studded cast that also includes Emily Blunt and Chris Evans.

The Pain Hustlers will be directed by David Yates, known for his work helming four films in the Harry Potter franchise. According to Variety, the film will have a similar tone to crime dramas like The Wolf of Wall Street, The Big Short and American Hustler.

Yates will also serve as a producer on the project through his production company Wynchwood Media.

Blunt will star in the film as Liza Drake, a blue-collar woman trying to raise her daughter who ends up working for a mismanaged pharmaceutical company.

While things go well for Liza at first, she soon "[gets] involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme" at the company, according to Netflix, that will change the course of her and her daughter's lives forever.

The specific roles for Garcia, O'Hara and Duplass were not announced.

Garcia, 66, a native of Havana, Cuba, first made a name for himself alongside Robert de Niro in the gangster drama The Untouchables in 1987.

He would follow this up with appearances in films like The Godfather Part III and Desperate Measures.

Garcia found further acclaim for his supporting role as Terry in the Ocean's series, in which he led an ensemble cast in three films. He can currently be seen in the HBO Max comedy Father of the Bride.

For O'Hara, The Pain Hustlers marks a departure from the typically comedic roles that made her famous.

The 68-year-old Canadian began her career as a sketch comedy artist on television before transitioning to film.

She became well-known to fans of Christmas films for her role in the Home Alone series, and found success recently for her role as Moira Rose in the highly acclaimed comedy show Schitt's Creek, winning an Emmy in 2020.

Duplass, 49, is known as much for his directing and writing chops as he is for his acting roles.

The New Orleans native has directed five films, including the 2011 comedy Jeff, Who Lives at Home, and has served as a writer on seven.

He also has nearly 20 executive producer credits to his name on various projects.

On the acting side, he is best known for his role in the Amazon Prime series Transparent, which received critical acclaim and was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards.

In addition to this main trio, it was reported that Brian d'Arcy James (West Side Story, 13 Reasons Why) and Chloe Coleman (Marry Me, My Spy) would also be joining the cast.

Their roles in the film were additionally undisclosed.

