Aug. 29, 2022 / 11:42 AM

Daniel Radcliffe sings in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' trailer

By Annie Martin
Daniel Radcliffe plays "Weird Al" Yankovic in the new film "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story." File Photo by Bryan R. Smith/UPI
Daniel Radcliffe plays "Weird Al" Yankovic in the new film "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story." File Photo by Bryan R. Smith/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Roku is giving a glimpse of the new film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Daniel Radcliffe.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story explores the life and career of parody singer and musician "Weird Al" Yankovic.

The trailer shows Yankovic (Radcliffe) sing "My Bologna," a parody of the Knacks' hit song "My Sharona," for friends, and meet and fall for fellow pop icon Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood).

"You will never find true happiness until you can truly accept who you are," he says in the preview.

Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, Julianne Nicholson and Quinta Brunson also star.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is written by Yankovic and Eric Appel and directed by Appel. The film will have its world premiere Sept. 8 at the Toronto International Film Festival before its release Nov. 4 on the Roku Channel.

Radcliffe is best known for playing Harry Potter in the Harry Potter film series. He now stars on the TBS anthology comedy series Miracle Workers.

