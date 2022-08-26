Trending
Madelaine Petsch, Mena Massoud to star in Freevee's first holiday movie

By Karen Butler
Madelaine Petsch is set to star in Amazon Freevee's first original holiday movie. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a5f66b191bc09ff260e2f8dce7d8617e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch and Aladdin alum Mena Massoud are set to star in Amazon Freevee's first original Christmas rom-com, Hotel for the Holidays.

"Was an absolute blast filming this for @AmazonStudios w/ the beautiful @madelainepetsch & whole cast/crew," Massoud tweeted Thursday.

Also featuring Max Lloyd-Jones, Kayleigh Shikanai, Jami Belushi, Neil Crone and Jayne Eastwood, the film follows the staff and guests at the Hotel Fontaine in New York City during the festive winter season.

"Georgia (Petsch) is an ambitious young woman and the manager of the high-end hotel, which attracts guests of all kinds-including heartbroken singles, an infamous pop star, and a European ex-prince who recently abdicated his throne-all looking to escape from their everyday lives and come to the hotel as a sanctuary during the holiday season," a synopsis said.

"Georgia's work and personal life become entangled when she is caught between the charming hotel chef Luke (Massoud) and the sophisticated ex-prince staying at the hotel. The storylines of Georgia and the hotel's eclectic guests twist, turn, and come together, as they unexpectedly find friendship, love, and inspiration."

Freevee is a free streaming app that is also the home to Bosch: Legacy, Judy Justice, Troppo and Sprung.

