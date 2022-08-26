'BioShock' movie in the works at Netflix

1/3

Francis Lawrence is set to direct a film version of the video game, "BioShock." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Francis Lawrence -- whose credits include The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and I Am Legend -- has signed on to direct the live-action film adaptation of the video game, BioShock, for Netflix. BioShock - our live-action feature film adaptation of the renowned video game franchise - will be directed by Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Slumberland) from a script written by Michael Green (Logan, Blade Runner 2049, American Gods). pic.twitter.com/mDh4ut6ayJ— Netflix (@netflix) August 25, 2022

Logan, Blade Runner 2049 and Death on the Nile scribe Michael Green is writing the screenplay.

Green also penned Slumberland, a Netflix film set to premiere Nov. 18. It stars Jason Momoa.

No casting for BioShock has been announced yet.

"Set across multiple dystopian and visionary landscapes gone wrong, the series blends sci-fi and horror to pose unique existential and societal questions that reshaped how game stories could be told -- all amidst pulse-pounding action gameplay that rewards sharp shooting, clever planning, and lethal improvisation," a synopsis from the streaming service said.