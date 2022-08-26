Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 26, 2022 / 7:18 AM

'BioShock' movie in the works at Netflix

By Karen Butler
1/3
Francis Lawrence is set to direct a film version of the video game, "BioShock." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/fd36821df2a7642fba27cd2bf34fe86f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Francis Lawrence is set to direct a film version of the video game, "BioShock." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Francis Lawrence -- whose credits include The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and I Am Legend -- has signed on to direct the live-action film adaptation of the video game, BioShock, for Netflix.

Advertisement

Logan, Blade Runner 2049 and Death on the Nile scribe Michael Green is writing the screenplay.

Green also penned Slumberland, a Netflix film set to premiere Nov. 18. It stars Jason Momoa.

No casting for BioShock has been announced yet.

"Set across multiple dystopian and visionary landscapes gone wrong, the series blends sci-fi and horror to pose unique existential and societal questions that reshaped how game stories could be told -- all amidst pulse-pounding action gameplay that rewards sharp shooting, clever planning, and lethal improvisation," a synopsis from the streaming service said.
Advertisement

Read More

Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality Martha Plimpton, Garret Dillahunt: 'Sprung' is a hopeful COVID comedy Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum: Pandemic is ending, it's time to look cute again Audrey Whitby explores 'the evil of it all' for 'In the Vault' S2

Latest Headlines

Madelaine Petsch, Mena Massoud to star in Freevee's first holiday movie
Movies // 1 hour ago
Madelaine Petsch, Mena Massoud to star in Freevee's first holiday movie
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- "Riverdale" actress Madelaine Petsch and "Aladdin" alum Mena Massoud are set to star in Amazon Freevee's first original Christmas rom-com, "Hotel for the Holidays."
Movie review: 'Samaritan' asks provocative questions of exciting heroics
Movies // 17 hours ago
Movie review: 'Samaritan' asks provocative questions of exciting heroics
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25 (UPI) -- "Samaritan" gives Sylvester Stallone a thrilling superhero role while deconstructing the role of superheroes in society.
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Fimmel argue in new 'One Way' clip
Movies // 17 hours ago
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Fimmel argue in new 'One Way' clip
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A new clip from the upcoming film "One Way" was released Thursday, along with the film's official poster.
'White Noise' teaser: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig star in Noah Baumbach film
Movies // 21 hours ago
'White Noise' teaser: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig star in Noah Baumbach film
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- "White Noise," a new film based on the Don DeLillo novel and starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, is coming to Netflix.
Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
Movies // 21 hours ago
Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
NEW YORK, Aug. 25 (UPI) -- "Rocky" and "Rambo" icon Sylvester Stallone says his new movie, "Samaritan," stands apart from other superhero action-thriller stories because it is grounded in reality.
'Aquaman,' 'Shazam!' sequels move to March, Christmas
Movies // 1 day ago
'Aquaman,' 'Shazam!' sequels move to March, Christmas
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. shuffled some release dates for its DC Comics movies on Wednesday. "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" now opens in March and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" moves to Christmas 2023.
'Pinocchio' trailer sees Tom Hanks bring puppet to life
Movies // 1 day ago
'Pinocchio' trailer sees Tom Hanks bring puppet to life
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Disney+ on Wednesday released a new trailer for its upcoming live-action adaptation of "Pinocchio" starring Tom Hanks.
'Blonde' photos explore Marilyn Monroe's romances
Movies // 1 day ago
'Blonde' photos explore Marilyn Monroe's romances
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Blonde," a new film starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, is coming to Netflix in September.
Sofia Carson celebrates 'Purple Hearts' making Netflix all-time films list
Movies // 1 day ago
Sofia Carson celebrates 'Purple Hearts' making Netflix all-time films list
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- "Purple Hearts," a romantic drama starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine, has become one of Netflix's Top 10 most-watched films of all time.
'Goodnight Mommy' trailer shows a masked and mysterious Naomi Watts
Movies // 1 day ago
'Goodnight Mommy' trailer shows a masked and mysterious Naomi Watts
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The trailer for "Goodnight Mommy," an upcoming thriller film from Amazon Prime, was released Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
Kelli Giddish to exit 'Law & Order: SVU' after 12 seasons
Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
Sylvester Stallone: 'Samaritan' superhero is 'street-like,' grounded in reality
Bill Nye: Science deniers can be convinced - over 2 years
Bill Nye: Science deniers can be convinced - over 2 years
Luciano Pavarotti honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Luciano Pavarotti honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry adopt dog rescued from breeding facility
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry adopt dog rescued from breeding facility
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement