Aug. 25, 2022 / 2:45 PM

Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Fimmel argue in new 'One Way' clip

By Justin Klawans
1/5
A new clip from the upcoming film "One Way" was released Thursday, along with the film's official poster. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d88d9022d1d97962142d5a95bc3331f0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Saban Films on Thursday released a new clip of their film One Way, an upcoming action-thriller with an ensemble cast.

The film stars Colson Baker (better known as Machine Gun Kelly), Kevin Bacon, Travis Fimmel and Storm Reid.

The new clip shows Freddy (Baker), Will (Fimmel) and Rachel (Reid) on a bus together. Freddy is shown going through and deleting a number of messages on his phone.

Suddenly, he is accosted by Will, asking him angrily, "What do you want?"

Will then begins to inquire more about Rachel, which is information that Freddy is seemingly hesitant to give up. Will then tells Freddy that he wants to help Rachel, and asks for Freddy's assistance in doing so.

The clip ends with Will ominously saying, "You're on a bus? What else do you got to do?"

While the overall plot details of the film remain thin, One Way will mostly follow Freddy as he goes on the run following a job for a mob boss.

"Freddy is badly wounded and on the run with a one-way ticket to salvage what is left of his crime-ridden life, for one last shot at redemption with his family," according to a synopsis from Saban Films.

Along the way, viewers will also encounter Bacon's character, Fred Sr.

One Way was directed by Andrew Baird, who is known for his 2021 feature film debut Zone 414 starring Guy Pearce -- also a production from Saban Films.

The film was first announced in September 2020, with Baker and Fimmel the first to be cast. Bacon and Reid would join the cast soon after.

Reid appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday evening to promote the film.

"One Way takes place mostly on a bus, which was challenging," she said. "When I wrapped, I was like, 'I don't want to see a bus ever again!'"

"I play Rachel, a young girl [Baker] comes across on the bus that is dealing with her own set of issues. She's lying about her age. She's got a lot going on, but so does he," Reid added. "He's got in some trouble, he's injured, so it's an unlikely bond that you expect to happen, but I think they both ... figure it out and try to save the day."

Reid also talked about acting alongside Kevin Bacon, describing him as having brought "something new and spicy to each take, which I really admired."

"I just love working with good people, and he's actually a good human, so, I loved working with him," Reid said.

One Way releases in theaters and video-on-demand on Sept. 2.

