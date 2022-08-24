'Goodnight Mommy' trailer shows a masked and mysterious Naomi Watts

1/5

The trailer for "Goodnight Mommy," an upcoming thriller film starring Naomi Watts, was released Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Amazon Prime

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime on Wednesday released the official trailer for its upcoming psychological thriller Goodnight Mommy. The film stars Naomi Watts, who plays a mother with an altered demeanor and a face covered in surgical bandages, according to Amazon Prime. When she reunites with her twin children (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti), the kids suspect that she may not be her mother at all. Advertisement

The trailer shows the children arriving back home to confront Watts' character, who tells them there is "nothing to be afraid of."

"This could be our little secret," she says.

As the trailer progresses, things appear to get more hectic. As the woman devolves into violence and insanity, it becomes clear that she is harboring a dark secret.

At one point, she is shown attempting to break down a door to the twins' room, as the two children cower in fear. "You're not my mother," one of the boys says.

The trailer ends with Watts ominously saying, "You'll learn to love me someday."

Goodnight Mommy is a remake of the original 2014 Austrian film of the same name, which was received positively and was picked as Austria's choice for Best Foreign Language Film at that year's Academy Awards -- though it was ultimately not nominated.

The new version of the film was directed by Matt Sobel, in his first feature film directing credit since 2015's Take Me to the River. The screenplay was written by Kyle Warren, known for his work on the Lethal Weapon television series and The Mysteries of Laura.

For Watts, who also serves as an executive producer on the film, Goodnight Mommy is notably not the first time that she has starred in a remake of a foreign language horror flick.

In 2002, the British-Australian actor starred in The Ring, the first in a series of remakes of the 1998 Japanese film of the same name.

Goodnight Mommy is one of a number of large projects coming soon from Amazon Prime.

This includes the highly anticipated show Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, based on the similarly titled fantasy films. Amazon released the trailer for that series on Tuesday.

Goodnight Mommy will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 16.