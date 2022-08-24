Trending
Aug. 24, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Tilda Swinton: 'Three Thousand Years' was 'a fresh road for me'

By Fred Topel
1/5
Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba star in "Three Thousand Years Of Longing." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Tilda Swinton said her role in Three Thousand Years of Longing, in theaters Thursday, was one she never played in her eclectic career.

"The great opportunity here was to play the human, to play the mortal in the face of the immortal," Swinton said at a recent Zoom press conference. "That was definitely a fresh road for me."

Swinton, 61, plays Alithea, a scholar who discovers a Djinn (Idris Elba) in a curio shop artifact while traveling in Istanbul. A Djinn is an Arabian and Islamic form of a genie who grants wishes.

Swinton said she relished the reversal after playing immortal characters like the angel Gabriel in Constantine, a vampire in Only Lovers Left Alive and Ancient One in Doctor Strange.

"I've had the fun in my life to work with a number of stories about immortals," Swinton said. "This person that Alithea is is really a departure for me."

Because Alithea released the Djinn from his container, he will grant her three wishes. But, the academic says she desires nothing, so the Djinn tells her his 3,000-year story to inspire her.

"The story is that she has shut herself down to a certain extent," Swinton said. "She has made her decision to live alone, to not have desire and to be intellectual -- to be rational, above emotional."

The Djinn has never encountered such a tough sell before. In his stories of ancient cultures, people always make wishes.

Djinns and other genies have been portrayed on film in movies such as Aladdin or The Djinn. Elba, 49, wanted to create a unique manifestation.

"It was really important to me to veer away from anything that we may have seen before," Elba said. "This character's journey is only really believable to the audience if we feel like we have never seen anything like this before."

No stranger to godly creatures in his career, Elba played Rainbow Bridge guardian Heimdall in the Thor movies. He also portrayed villain Krall in Star Trek Beyond and the singing cat, Macavity, in Cats.

Thanks to visual effects, the Djinn towers over Alithea. Elba has pointy golden ears, and created an accent that reflects his 3000 years interacting with different cultures.

"Phonetically, it might sound similar to things you may have heard before," Elba said. "I love to manipulate how I sound to sound like a different character."

Elba also suggested to director George Miller that they film all of the Djinn's flashback story before his scenes with Swinton. That way, Elba could recall filming the stories in his scenes with Swinton.

"My first thought was, 'Damn, why didn't I think of that myself?'" said Miller, 77. "It was a brilliant idea."

Miller and Augusta Gore adapted A. S. Byatt's short story, The Djinn in the Nightingale's Eye. Before filming, the filmmakers and actors met over Zoom to rehearse and discuss the film, spending up to nine hours online one day.

"We just talked and talked and talked through every syllable of the script," Swinton said. "We really had a sense of confidence about the decisions we'd made."

Since storytelling was at the heart of Three Thousand Years of Longing, Swinton honed in on Alithea's reaction to stories. Though an academic, she tells a colleague early in the film that she "finds feelings through stories."

Swinton said the Djinn's story is more intriguing to Alithea than his magic powers.

"For her to be sitting in this room with this Djinn who's prepared to tell his stories and provide her some fantastic snacks, she just sits and opens her ears," Swinton said. "It's her curiosity. This is an important sort of emblematic part of her nature -- that she's truly curious."

