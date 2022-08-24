Trending
Aug. 24, 2022 / 11:21 AM

Sofia Carson celebrates 'Purple Hearts' making Netflix all-time films list

By Annie Martin
Sofia Carson stars in the romantic drama "Purple Hearts." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Sofia Carson stars in the romantic drama "Purple Hearts." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Sofia Carson's film Purple Hearts has made Netflix history.

The 29-year-old singer and actress celebrated Tuesday after the romantic drama film became one of Netflix's Top 10 most-watched films of all time.

Purple Hearts entered the list at No. 7 with 220.6 million hours watched in its first 28 days. The film surpassed Sandra Bullock's The Unforgivable, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and The Kissing Booth 2.

"Today, our movie made history. We are in the Top Ten most watched Netflix films of ALL TIME. The 7th most watched film in the HISTORY OF NETFLIX. I'll never have the words to express my gratitude. Be still my Purple Heart," Carson tweeted.

Purple Hearts is based on the Tess Wakefield novel of the same name. Carson plays Cassie, an aspiring singer-songwriter, while Nicholas Galitzine portrays Luke, a U.S. Marine on deployment.

The story follows Cassie (Carson) and Luke (Galitzine) after they agree to marry solely for military benefits. After Luke is injured, the pair start to develop real feelings.

Purple Hearts is written by Kyle Jarrow and Liz W. Garcia and is directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum. Carson co-wrote and performed the film's original soundtrack.

The movie premiered July 29 on Netflix.

Moments from Sofia Carson's career

Sofia Carson attends the IHeartRadio Summer Pool Party concert at the Fontainebleau's Bleaulive, in Miami Beach, on May 21, 2016. In June, she starred in a reboot of "Adventures in Babysitting," co-starring Sabrina Carpenter, on the Disney Channel. Photo by Johnny Louis/UPI | License Photo

