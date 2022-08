1/4

Matt Reeves' "Batman: Caped Crusader" isn't going forward as planned at HBO Max. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Director Matt Reeves signed an overall film and television deal Tuesday with Warner Bros. that will reportedly see him helm a number of projects over the coming years. The deal was reported by Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter and comes just one day after HBO Max -- a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery -- announced that they were shelving his upcoming animated series Batman: The Caped Crusader. Advertisement

The show was to be helmed by Reeves alongside J.J. Abrams and Ed Brubaker.

The animated series was not the only Batman show to get the boot from HBO Max.

TVLine, The Wrap and Variety additionally reported the cancellation of the holiday special Merry Little Batman, from Mike Roth and Morgan Evans, on Monday.

Both projects, which were still in development, are now being shopped to other networks, with The Hollywood Reporter saying that Batman: The Caped Crusader is already "deep into production."

These projects are the latest casualties for HBO Max as its parent company Warner Bros. reorganizes as part of its merger with Discovery.

Other high-profile projects that were recently dropped included the already completed movies Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt.

As part of the new Warner Bros. deal, HBO Max and Discovery+ platforms will combine into a single streaming service in the summer of 2023.

Reeves, meanwhile, is coming off of one of the most successful superhero films of all time with Robert Pattinson's The Batman.

The film has grossed nearly $800 million at the global box office, and a sequel, with Reeves once again directing, is already in production.