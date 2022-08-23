'A Jazzman's Blues' trailer introduces Tyler Perry romantic drama

1/3

Solea Pfeiffer stars in the new romantic drama "A Jazzman's Blues." File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Tyler Perry's new film A Jazzman's Blues. The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic drama Tuesday featuring Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer. Advertisement

A Jazzman's Blues takes place in the deep South during the 1940s and beyond. The film follows star-crossed lovers Bayou (Boone) and Leanne (Solea Pfeiffer) as outside forces try to force them apart.

"A sweeping tale of forbidden love, A Jazzman's Blues unspools forty years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South," an official description reads.

Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold also star.

The film features the original song "Paper Airplanes," performed by Ruth B., along with songs arranged and produced by Terence Blanchard, music by Aaron Zigman and choreography by Debbie Allen.

A Jazzman's Blues is Perry's longtime passion project. The film will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and will start streaming Sept. 23 on Netflix.

Advertisement

Moments from Tyler Perry's career