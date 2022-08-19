'Grease' returning to theaters following Olivia Newton-John's death

1/5

Olivia Newton-John's classic movie, "Grease," is returning to theaters, starting Friday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The 1978 movie musical, Grease, will once again play in theaters, following the death of its legendary leading lady, Olivia Newton-John. To honor the late Olivia Newton-John: many of our U.S. theatres this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease, again on the big screen. An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research. pic.twitter.com/MQc28RwOPA— Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) August 17, 2022 Advertisement

"To honor the late Olivia Newton-John: many of our U.S. theaters this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease again on the big screen. An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research," Adam Aron, the theater chain's CEO, tweeted.

Newton-John played Sandy to John Travolta's Danny in the classic film, which followed the romances and friendships of high-school students in 1950s California.

The beloved singer-actress died of breast cancer at the age of 73 earlier this month.