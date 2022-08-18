Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 18, 2022 / 11:25 AM

'School for Good and Evil': Michelle Yeoh plays professor in photo for Netflix series

By Annie Martin
1/5
'School for Good and Evil': Michelle Yeoh plays professor in photo for Netflix series
Michelle Yeoh plays Professor Emma Anemone in the new film "The School for Good and Evil." File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The School for Good and Evil.

The streaming service shared a photo for the fantasy film Wednesday featuring Michelle Yeoh.

Advertisement

The image introduces Yeoh as Professor Emma Anemone, who teaches Beautification at the School for Good.

The School for Good and Evil is based on the Soman Chainani novel of the same name. The film follows best friends Sophie (Sophia Ann Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), who are kidnapped and taken to the School for Good and Evil, where they train to become fairy tale heroes or villains.

Laurence Fishburne, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron also star.

Netflix released a poster for the movie in July featuring Sophie (Caruso), Agatha (Wylie), Professor Clarissa Dovey (Washington) and Lady Lesso (Theron).

Advertisement

The School for Good and Evil premieres Oct. 21 on Netflix.

Yeoh is known for such films as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Crazy Rich Asians and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Read More

'School for Good and Evil' poster teases 'two sides' to story Reports: Christine Quinn won't return to 'Selling Sunset' Lee Pace says he married boyfriend Matthew Foley What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Jonah Hill won't promote upcoming films due to anxiety
Movies // 5 hours ago
Jonah Hill won't promote upcoming films due to anxiety
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- "Don't Look Up" and "Moneyball" star Jonah Hill has announced he will not be promoting his upcoming projects for the near future because doing so gives him panic attacks.
Movie review: 'Orphan: First Kill' is deliciously sick and twisted
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Orphan: First Kill' is deliciously sick and twisted
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The prequel "Orphan: First Kill" uses clever tricks to make Isabelle Fuhrman still look childlike, and has some new surprises now that her secret is out.
'Orphan' star Isabelle Fuhrman: 'People don't actually grow up'
Movies // 1 day ago
'Orphan' star Isabelle Fuhrman: 'People don't actually grow up'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Isabelle Fuhrman said reprising her role of killer in a 10-year-old body Esther in "Orphan: First Kill" was easier at 25 because she's embraced her childlike qualities.
Zac Efron makes 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' in Vietnam
Movies // 21 hours ago
Zac Efron makes 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' in Vietnam
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the trailer for "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," starring Zac Efron in the true story of a former Marine who brought beer to the troops in Vietnam.
'Enola Holmes 2' poster: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill appear in crowd
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Enola Holmes 2' poster: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill appear in crowd
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "Enola Holmes 2," a new film starring "Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes' younger sister, is coming to Netflix.
'Meet Cute' photos: Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco fall in love in Peacock series
Movies // 1 day ago
'Meet Cute' photos: Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco fall in love in Peacock series
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- "Meet Cute," a romantic comedy film starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco, is coming to Peacock in September.
Robert de Niro to headline gangster drama 'Wise Guys' in dual role
Movies // 1 day ago
Robert de Niro to headline gangster drama 'Wise Guys' in dual role
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Robert de Niro will be acting alongside himself in an upcoming gangster drama, reuniting him with the genre that made him famous.
'Call Jane' trailer sees Elizabeth Banks fight for abortion rights
Movies // 1 day ago
'Call Jane' trailer sees Elizabeth Banks fight for abortion rights
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A trailer was released Tuesday for "Call Jane," a comedy-drama about abortion rights that stars Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver and Kate Mara.
'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes': Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler get close in first look
Movies // 2 days ago
'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes': Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler get close in first look
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- "The Hunger Games" prequel film "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" will open in theaters in November 2023.
'End of the Road' trailer: Queen Latifah, Ludacris take on murderer
Movies // 2 days ago
'End of the Road' trailer: Queen Latifah, Ludacris take on murderer
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "End of the Road," a new thriller starring Queen Latifah and Chris Bridges, aka Ludacris, is coming to Netflix in September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Meet Cute' photos: Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco fall in love in Peacock series
'Meet Cute' photos: Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco fall in love in Peacock series
Alexis Bledel, Vincent Kartheiser divorcing after 8 years of marriage
Alexis Bledel, Vincent Kartheiser divorcing after 8 years of marriage
Robert de Niro to headline gangster drama 'Wise Guys' in dual role
Robert de Niro to headline gangster drama 'Wise Guys' in dual role
TV review: 'She-Hulk' sabotages feminist series with Marvel Easter eggs
TV review: 'She-Hulk' sabotages feminist series with Marvel Easter eggs
'Superman & Lois' to recast Jonathan Kent after Jordan Elsass exit
'Superman & Lois' to recast Jonathan Kent after Jordan Elsass exit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement