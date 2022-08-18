Trending
Aug. 18, 2022

'Enola Holmes 2' photos show Millie Bobby Brown on the move

By Annie Martin
Millie Bobby Brown returns as teenage sleuth Enola Holmes in "Enola Holmes 2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Enola Holmes 2.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the Enola Holmes sequel Thursday featuring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill.

The Enola Holmes movies are based on the Nancy Springer book series, which follows Enola Holmes (Brown), the teenage sister of detective Sherlock Holmes (Cavill).

The photos include stills of Enola in handcuffs in a carriage and on the run from police.

Netflix released a poster for the film Wednesday that shows Enola and Sherlock Holmes in a crowd.

Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis and Helena Bonham Carter also star.

The original Enola Holmes was released on Netflix in September 2020. Jack Thorne and Harry Bradbeer, who wrote and directed the first movie, returned as writer and director for the sequel.

Enola Holmes 2 premieres Nov. 4 on Netflix.

Brown also plays Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things, while Cavill portrays Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher series.

