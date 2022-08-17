Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 17, 2022 / 11:04 AM

'Meet Cute' photos: Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco fall in love in Peacock series

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Meet Cute' photos: Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco fall in love in Peacock series
Kaley Cuoco stars in the new romantic comedy "Meet Cute." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of its new film Meet Cute.

The streaming service shared photos for the romantic comedy Tuesday featuring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco.

Advertisement

The images show Davidson and Cuoco's characters fall in love "over and over and over again."

Meet Cute follows the love story between Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson), who fall in love when they first meet.

"Thing is, that magical 'first' date wasn't fate at all. Sheila has access to a time machine, and she and Gary have been falling in love over and over again. That one perfect night is never quite enough, though, so Sheila decides to travel to Gary's past to change him into the perfect man," an official description reads.

The film is written by Noga Pnueli and directed by Alex Lehmann. Davidson and Cuoco executive produce with Pneuli, Blair Ward, Art Robinson, Anders Erdén, Sara Shaak and Jonathan Taylor.

Advertisement

Meet Cute premieres Sept. 21 on Peacock.

Cuoco is known for playing Penny on The Big Bang Theory and Cassie Bowden on The Flight Attendant. Davidson is a former cast member on Saturday Night Live.

Read More

'Superman & Lois' to recast Jonathan Kent after Jordan Elsass exit '13 Reasons Why' actress Tommy Dorfman engaged to girlfriend Adrienne Bailon celebrates baby boy's birth after fertility struggles What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Robert de Niro to headline gangster drama 'Wise Guys' in dual role
Movies // 2 hours ago
Robert de Niro to headline gangster drama 'Wise Guys' in dual role
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Robert de Niro will be acting alongside himself in an upcoming gangster drama, reuniting him with the genre that made him famous.
'Orphan' star Isabelle Fuhrman: 'People don't actually grow up'
Movies // 8 hours ago
'Orphan' star Isabelle Fuhrman: 'People don't actually grow up'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Isabelle Fuhrman said reprising her role of killer in a 10-year-old body Esther in "Orphan: First Kill" was easier at 25 because she's embraced her childlike qualities.
'Call Jane' trailer sees Elizabeth Banks fight for abortion rights
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Call Jane' trailer sees Elizabeth Banks fight for abortion rights
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A trailer was released Tuesday for "Call Jane," a comedy-drama about abortion rights that stars Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver and Kate Mara.
'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes': Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler get close in first look
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes': Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler get close in first look
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- "The Hunger Games" prequel film "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" will open in theaters in November 2023.
'End of the Road' trailer: Queen Latifah, Ludacris take on murderer
Movies // 1 day ago
'End of the Road' trailer: Queen Latifah, Ludacris take on murderer
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "End of the Road," a new thriller starring Queen Latifah and Chris Bridges, aka Ludacris, is coming to Netflix in September.
Movie review: 'Orphan: First Kill' is deliciously sick and twisted
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Orphan: First Kill' is deliciously sick and twisted
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The prequel "Orphan: First Kill" uses clever tricks to make Isabelle Fuhrman still look childlike, and has some new surprises now that her secret is out.
'I Used to Be Famous' trailer: Ed Skrein, Leo Long team up to make music
Movies // 1 day ago
'I Used to Be Famous' trailer: Ed Skrein, Leo Long team up to make music
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "I Used to Be Famous," a new film starring "Game of Thrones" and "Deadpool" actor Ed Skrein, is coming to Netflix in September.
Warner Bros. to release MGM movies internationally
Movies // 2 days ago
Warner Bros. to release MGM movies internationally
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Discovery is to release internationally MGM's upcoming movies, with the exception of "Bond 26," "Till" and "Women Talking."
'Bullet Train' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 2 days ago
'Bullet Train' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- "Bullet Train" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $13.4 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com has announced.
Next 'Kung Fu Panda' sequel set for release in 2024
Movies // 3 days ago
Next 'Kung Fu Panda' sequel set for release in 2024
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- DreamWorks Animation has announced a new installment in one of its most beloved film franchises is on the way.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil
Empowering 'She-Hulk' role made a 'real fighter' out of Jameela Jamil
New Google Doodle celebrates support during pandemic
New Google Doodle celebrates support during pandemic
'Cobra Kai': Daniel, Johnny, Chozen team up in Season 5 trailer
'Cobra Kai': Daniel, Johnny, Chozen team up in Season 5 trailer
'Das Boot,' 'Perfect Storm' director Wolfgang Petersen dies
'Das Boot,' 'Perfect Storm' director Wolfgang Petersen dies
Robert de Niro to headline gangster drama 'Wise Guys' in dual role
Robert de Niro to headline gangster drama 'Wise Guys' in dual role
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement