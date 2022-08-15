'End of the Road' trailer: Queen Latifah, Ludacris take on murderer

1/5

Queen Latifah stars in the new thriller "End of the Road." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film End of the Road. The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller film Monday featuring Queen Latifah and Chris Bridges, aka Ludacris. Advertisement

Queen Latifah plays Brenda, a recently widowed mother-of-two who is relocating across the country with her children and brother (Ludacris).

"The family's move to the southland is thrown into complete chaos when they witness a murder on their road trip. Now, the murderer will stop at nothing to find them," an official description reads.

The trailer shows Brenda (Queen Latifah) and her brother (Ludacris) face off with the murderer after he kidnaps Brenda's son.

"Nobody messes with my family," Brenda says in one scene.

Beau Bridges, Jesse Luken, Frances Lee McCain, Travis Hammer, Keith Jardine, Tabatha Shaun and Shaun Dixon also have roles.

End of the Road is written by David Loughery and directed by Millicent Shelton. The film premieres Sept. 9 on Netflix.

Queen Latifah most recently starred in the Adam Sandler sports drama Hustle, which premiered on Netflix in June. Ludacris most recently reprised Tej Parker in the Fast & Furious film F9.

Advertisement

Moments from Queen Latifah's career