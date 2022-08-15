Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 15, 2022 / 1:34 PM

'End of the Road' trailer: Queen Latifah, Ludacris take on murderer

By Annie Martin
1/5
'End of the Road' trailer: Queen Latifah, Ludacris take on murderer
Queen Latifah stars in the new thriller "End of the Road." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film End of the Road.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller film Monday featuring Queen Latifah and Chris Bridges, aka Ludacris.

Advertisement

Queen Latifah plays Brenda, a recently widowed mother-of-two who is relocating across the country with her children and brother (Ludacris).

"The family's move to the southland is thrown into complete chaos when they witness a murder on their road trip. Now, the murderer will stop at nothing to find them," an official description reads.

The trailer shows Brenda (Queen Latifah) and her brother (Ludacris) face off with the murderer after he kidnaps Brenda's son.

"Nobody messes with my family," Brenda says in one scene.

Beau Bridges, Jesse Luken, Frances Lee McCain, Travis Hammer, Keith Jardine, Tabatha Shaun and Shaun Dixon also have roles.

End of the Road is written by David Loughery and directed by Millicent Shelton. The film premieres Sept. 9 on Netflix.

Queen Latifah most recently starred in the Adam Sandler sports drama Hustle, which premiered on Netflix in June. Ludacris most recently reprised Tej Parker in the Fast & Furious film F9.

Advertisement

Moments from Queen Latifah's career

Golden Globe-nominee Queen Latifah appears at Bloomingdale's department store to unveil their store windows promoting her film "Chicago" in New York City on January 7, 2003. The film would go on to win Best Picture at the Oscars. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Cabinet of Curiosities': Guillermo del Toro introduces Netflix series in new video 'I Used to Be Famous' trailer: Ed Skrein, Leo Long team up to make music 'Shantaram' photo: Charlie Hunnam plays fugitive in 1980s Bombay What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Orphan: First Kill' is deliciously sick and twisted
Movies // 2 hours ago
Movie review: 'Orphan: First Kill' is deliciously sick and twisted
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The prequel "Orphan: First Kill" uses clever tricks to make Isabelle Fuhrman still look childlike, and has some new surprises now that her secret is out.
'I Used to Be Famous' trailer: Ed Skrein, Leo Long team up to make music
Movies // 2 hours ago
'I Used to Be Famous' trailer: Ed Skrein, Leo Long team up to make music
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "I Used to Be Famous," a new film starring "Game of Thrones" and "Deadpool" actor Ed Skrein, is coming to Netflix in September.
Warner Bros. to release MGM movies internationally
Movies // 7 hours ago
Warner Bros. to release MGM movies internationally
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Discovery is to release internationally MGM's upcoming movies, with the exception of "Bond 26," "Till" and "Women Talking."
'Bullet Train' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Bullet Train' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- "Bullet Train" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $13.4 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com has announced.
Next 'Kung Fu Panda' sequel set for release in 2024
Movies // 1 day ago
Next 'Kung Fu Panda' sequel set for release in 2024
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- DreamWorks Animation has announced a new installment in one of its most beloved film franchises is on the way.
Emily Blunt to co-star with Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' adaptation
Movies // 2 days ago
Emily Blunt to co-star with Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' adaptation
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Emily Blunt is set to star alongside Ryan Gosling in Universal Pictures' adaptation of the 1980s TV series "The Fall Guy."
Elizabeth Lail: 'Mack & Rita' is reminder to be our authentic selves
Movies // 3 days ago
Elizabeth Lail: 'Mack & Rita' is reminder to be our authentic selves
NEW YORK, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Lail says "Mack & Rita" -- her comedy film about an anxious millennial homebody who magically transforms into a joyful, 70-year-old version of herself -- is a celebration of self-awareness and acceptance.
'Girl Picture' cast celebrates 'imperfect' teenage characters
Movies // 3 days ago
'Girl Picture' cast celebrates 'imperfect' teenage characters
LOS ANGELES Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Finnish stars of "Girl Pictures" -- Aamu Milonoff, Eleonoora Kauhanen and Linnea Leino -- discuss the teenage relationship drama.
'Empire of Light' with Olivia Colman to screen at BFI London Film Festival
Movies // 4 days ago
'Empire of Light' with Olivia Colman to screen at BFI London Film Festival
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "Empire of Light," a new film directed by Sam Mendes and starring Olivia Colman and Micheal Ward, will screen at the BFI London Film Festival gala.
Kat Graham: 'Collide' character is damaged, determined
Movies // 4 days ago
Kat Graham: 'Collide' character is damaged, determined
NEW YORK, Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Singer and "The Vampire Diaries" actress Kat Graham says she wanted to star in "Collide" because it is a taut and entertaining thriller that also explores issues close to her heart.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Actress Anne Heche 'peacefully' taken off life support, dies at 53
Actress Anne Heche 'peacefully' taken off life support, dies at 53
Anne Heche legally dead after car crash
Anne Heche legally dead after car crash
Lauren Ambrose lands role in Season 2 of 'Yellowjackets'
Lauren Ambrose lands role in Season 2 of 'Yellowjackets'
Comedian Teddy Ray dead at 32
Comedian Teddy Ray dead at 32
'Bullet Train' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Bullet Train' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement