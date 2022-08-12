Trending
Aug. 12, 2022 / 2:50 PM

Emily Blunt to co-star with Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' adaptation

By Justin Klawans
1/5
Emily Blunt is set to star alongside Ryan Gosling in Universal Pictures' adaptation of the 1980s TV series "The Fall Guy." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Actress Emily Blunt is reportedly set to co-star alongside Ryan Gosling in an upcoming film adaptation of the 1980s TV series The Fall Guy.

The news was first reported by Deadline on Friday, with sources telling the outlet that the film, which is to be produced by Universal Pictures, will be released on March 1, 2024.

Universal has not confirmed Blunt's casting, though the news was further corroborated by The Hollywood Reporter.

Production on the untitled film is set to begin in Australia this fall, according to Deadline.

The film will reportedly be a loose adaptation of the original television program The Fall Guy, which revolved around a professional Hollywood stuntman who secretly also worked as a bounty hunter.

The series ran on ABC from 1981 to 1986, and starred Lee Majors, Douglas Barr and Heather Thomas.

Plot details remain slim, and it is unknown if Blunt or Gosling will be portraying any of the characters from the original show.

The film will be directed by David Leitch, known for helming action-heavy projects like Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, John Wick and the recently released action-comedy Bullet Train.

Leitch will also executive produce the film with his partner Kelly McCormick, along with Drew Pierce, who Leitch collaborated with for his film Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Gosling will also serve as an executive producer.

The Canadian actor is known for his work in a variety of blockbuster films, such as La La Land, First Man, Blade Runner 2049, Crazy Stupid Love and The Notebook.

He can currently be seen in the action film The Gray Man on Netflix alongside Ana de Armas and Chris Evans.

For Blunt, the film will give her another shot to show off her action abilities, as the British actress has previously done in films like Looper, Sicario and Edge of Tomorrow.

Blunt was most recently seen in the Disney film Jungle Cruise alongside Dwayne Johnson.

Her next film appearance will come in July 2023, when she stars alongside Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film chronicling the early days of the Manhattan Project.

She is also well-known for her marriage to John Krasinski, with whom she has starred alongside in Krasinski's horror series A Quiet Place.

