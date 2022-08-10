Kate Bosworth celebrates 'Blue Crush' 20 years later: 'My world changed'

1/5

Kate Bosworth played Anne Marie Chadwick in the 2002 film "Blue Crush." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Blue Crush star Kate Bosworth is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the film's release. The 39-year-old actress marked the milestone Tuesday by sharing behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram. Advertisement

Blue Crush opened in theaters in August 2002. The film helped launch the careers of Bosworth and Michelle Rodriguez.

The movie is based on Susan Orlean's Outside magazine article "Life's Swell" and follows three friends (Bosworth, Rodriguez and Sanoe Lake) who live and surf on Hawaii's North Shore.

"20 years ago, my world changed because of this movie! And over those two decades, I've learned just how very rare it is to experience something like Blue Crush... so unique, intimate and true," Bosworth wrote. "If there are certain experiences that make up the vital organs of your life, this movie undoubtedly holds my heart."

Advertisement

"Throughout my career, there is nothing I appreciate more than hearing the love and excitement for this movie -- the stories and the insight on how it has touched and shaped your lives," she said.

Advertisement

Bosworth attributed "the beautiful and unique influence" of Blue Crush to "the purity of the thing."

"The writing of it, the making of it, the depth of the friendships, the faith, the determination, the dedication, hard work, and passion. The freedom and the adventure stemming from a young girl, coming of age, and realizing that courage and fear, ferocity and vulnerability, love for another and love for self -- can all exist in the same breath," the actress said.

"It's the knowing and the trusting and the doing. The being brave. The free fall. The wings -- and the flight," she added. "Thank you, forever."

The photos feature Bosworth, Rodriguez and Lake on the Blue Crush set.

"My soul sisters for life, I feel you in my laughter every single day. And suddenly there we are again, on the shores of Sunset Beach," Bosworth wrote.

Bosworth has since starred in the films Superman Returns, 21 and Still Alice. She also starred in the Netflix series The I-Land.