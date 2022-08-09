A grisly discovery is made in first trailer for 'Raven's Hollow'

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The first trailer was released on Tuesday for the upcoming horror film Raven's Hollow, based on an event in the life of Edgar Allan Poe.
The trailer was exclusively released by Deadline before being uploaded to YouTube by Shudder, a horror-based indie streaming service that will be distributing the film.
A supernatural thriller, Raven's Hollow is set in 1830s New York, where Poe (The Chronicles of Narnia's William Moseley) and a group of cadets at West Point "are drawn by a gruesome discovery into a forgotten community where they find a township guarding a frightening secret," according to the logline from Shudder.
That secret turns out to be a gruesome murder, which Poe and the others then set out on a quest to try and solve.
"Edgar Allan Poe... where the legend began," the trailer teases.
Alongside Moseley in the starring role, Raven's Hollow also features Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones, The Witch), David Hayman (Fisherman's Friends), Oberon K. A. Adjepong (The Dark Tower) and Callum Woodhouse (All Creatures Great and Small).