Aug. 9, 2022 / 12:23 PM

'Do Revenge' poster: Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke star in Netflix film

By Annie Martin
Camila Mendes stars in the Netflix dark comedy "Do Revenge." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Do Revenge.

The streaming service shared a poster and trailer for the dark comedy Tuesday featuring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke.

The poster features '80s-style artwork that shows Mendes and Hawke in private school uniforms.

"I'll do yours if you do mine," the tagline reads.

Do Revenge is inspired by the Alfred Hitchcock film Strangers on a Train. The film is written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Celeste Ballard and directed by Robinson.

Mendes and Hawke play Drea and Eleanor, two students who agree to go after each other's bullies.

"After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Mendes)and Eleanor (Hawke) team up to go after each other's tormenters. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls," an official synopsis reads.

Do Revenge premieres Sept. 16 on Netflix.

Mendes is known for playing Veronica Lodge on The CW series Riverdale, while Hawke portrays Robin Buckley on the Netflix series Stranger Things.

