Watch Live
President Joe Biden signs CHIPS Act into law to increase semiconductor production in U.S.
Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 9, 2022 / 10:11 AM

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' to open in theaters in December 2024

By Annie Martin
1/3
'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' to open in theaters in December 2024
Ben Schwartz voices Sonic in "Sonic the Hedgehog 3," which will open in theaters in December 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is getting a holiday release in 2024.

Paramount announced a release date, Dec. 20, 2024, for the new live-action and animated film Monday.

Advertisement

Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic in the film series, confirmed the news on Twitter.

"HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!! #SonicMovie3 IS COMING TO THEATRES ON DECEMBER 20, 2024!!! AHHH!!!" the actor and comedian wrote.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will open against Avatar 3.

The Sonic the Hedgehog movies are based on the Sega video game franchise. The original film opened in 2020, while the sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was released in April.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 also starred Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Idris Elba and Donna J. Fulks. The film earned over $400 million worldwide.

In addition, Paramount pushed back the release of its upcoming Smurfs animated musical. The film was originally to open Dec. 20, 2024, but will now be released Feb. 14, 2025.

Advertisement

Read More

Fashion designer Zac Posen engaged to Harrison Ball Amy Grant 'making progress' in recovery after bike accident NBA star Tobias Harris marries at New York wedding What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets 'Forrest Gump' right
Movies // 1 hour ago
Movie review: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets 'Forrest Gump' right
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9 (UPI) -- "Laal Singh Chaddha," the Indian remake of "Forrest Gump," is surprisingly faithful. The adaptations it does make offer interesting, new thematic content.
Aubrey Plaza: 'Emily the Criminal' shows 'how broken the system is'
Movies // 6 hours ago
Aubrey Plaza: 'Emily the Criminal' shows 'how broken the system is'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Aubrey Plaza and Theo Rossi discuss their movie, "Emily the Criminal," starring Plaza as a woman who resorts to crime to make ends meet.
'The Inspection' with Jeremy Pope, Gabrielle Union to close New York Film Festival
Movies // 21 hours ago
'The Inspection' with Jeremy Pope, Gabrielle Union to close New York Film Festival
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- "The Inspection," a new drama directed by Elegance Bratton and starring Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union, will be the closing night film at the New York Film Festival.
'My Policeman' with Harry Styles to receive TIFF Tribute Award for Performance
Movies // 21 hours ago
'My Policeman' with Harry Styles to receive TIFF Tribute Award for Performance
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- "My Policeman," a romantic drama starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson, will be honored at the Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Awards.
'Scoob!' sequel score recorded after movie's cancellation
Movies // 1 day ago
'Scoob!' sequel score recorded after movie's cancellation
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- "Scoob!: Holiday Haunt" producer Tony Cervone says the musical score for the animated movie was recorded after Warner Bros. abruptly scrapped its release.
'Bullet Train' tops North American box office with $30.1M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Bullet Train' tops North American box office with $30.1M
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Brad Pitt-Sandra Bullock action-caper, "Bullet Train," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $30.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Lady Gaga confirms she will co-star in 'Joker' sequel
Movies // 4 days ago
Lady Gaga confirms she will co-star in 'Joker' sequel
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Singer, songwriter and actress Lady Gaga has confirmed on social media that she will co-star with Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming "Joker" sequel.
Baby Shark movie to premiere on Paramount+ in 2023
Movies // 4 days ago
Baby Shark movie to premiere on Paramount+ in 2023
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has announced a feature-length, animated adventure called "Baby Shark's Big Movie!" is set to premiere in late 2023.
Kathy Bates, Liza Koshy to star in Netflix rom-com
Movies // 4 days ago
Kathy Bates, Liza Koshy to star in Netflix rom-com
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates and YouTube star Liza Koshy have joined the cast of a new, as-yet-untitled romantic comedy film for Netflix.
Maria Bakalova related to outsider in 'Bodies Bodies Bodies'
Movies // 4 days ago
Maria Bakalova related to outsider in 'Bodies Bodies Bodies'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Maria Bakalova, Myha-la Herrold, Rachel Sennott and Chase Sui Wonders discuss their roles in the horror movie "Bodies Bodies Bodies."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

June Spencer, 103, retires from 'The Archers' after 70 years
June Spencer, 103, retires from 'The Archers' after 70 years
Ashton Kutcher says he is 'lucky to be alive' following autoimmune disease
Ashton Kutcher says he is 'lucky to be alive' following autoimmune disease
'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dies of breast cancer at 73
'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dies of breast cancer at 73
'Scoob!' sequel score recorded after movie's cancellation
'Scoob!' sequel score recorded after movie's cancellation
Amy Grant 'making progress' in recovery after bike accident
Amy Grant 'making progress' in recovery after bike accident
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement