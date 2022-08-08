'Scoob!' sequel score recorded after movie's cancellation

The score for the latest Scooby-Doo movie was recorded after its release was canceled. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Scoob!: Holiday Haunt producer Tony Cervone says the musical score for the animated movie was recorded after Warner Bros. abruptly scrapped its release. "So what do you do when the movie is canceled, but you've already paid for the stage and the musicians? You record the damn score! #scoobholidayhaunt, #scoob, #scoobydoo," Cervone posted on Instagram Sunday. Advertisement

The message accompanied a photo of a conductor and orchestra performing at Eastwood Studios on the WB studio lot while the movie -- about canine detective Scooby-Doo and his sleuthing teen friends -- screened on a wall near them.

Dara Taylor is credited as the film's composer.

Last week, Cervone reacted to the cancellation news with another Instagram post.

This one featured a screenshot of a media story about the development with the message: "Yes I am afraid this is true. The movie is practically finished and turned out beautifully. I am beyond heartbroken."

Holiday Haunt is a sequel to 2020's Scoob!, which Cervone directed.

News broke last week that the sequel, as well as Leslie Grace's Batgirl, would not be released in theaters or on WB's streaming platform, HBO Max, as the company reorganizes as part of its merger with Discovery.

Holiday Haunt was to feature the voice cast of Frank Welker, Iain Armitage, Ariana Greenblatt, Pierce Gagnon, Mckenna Grace, Michael McKean, Mark Hamill, Andre Braugher and Jim Meskimen.