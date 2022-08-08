Trending
Aug. 8, 2022

'The Inspection' with Jeremy Pope, Gabrielle Union to close New York Film Festival

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jeremy Pope stars in the new film "The Inspection." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The Inspection will close the 2022 New York Film Festival in October.

Film at Lincoln Center said in a press release Monday that The Inspection, a new drama written and directed by Elegance Bratton and starring Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union, will be the closing night film at the 60th annual festival.

The Inspection is based on Bratton's experiences as a gay man in Marine Corps basic training following a decade of living on the streets.

Pope plays Ellis French, a young man dealing with the intimidation of a sadistic sergeant (Bokeem Woodbine), his desire for a sympathetic superior (Raúl Castillo), and his complicated feelings toward the mother who rejected him (Union).

The movie explores American masculinity and the military's Don't Ask, Don't Tell era.

"I'm incredibly humbled that my debut feature film will close the New York Film Festival this year," Bratton said. "So many of my favorite filmmakers have made an impact as part of this illustrious program. I'm overwhelmed to be a part of it. And as a New Yorker, this is a dream come true."

"Festival galas are often occasions to celebrate filmmakers we know and love, but for this year's closing night, we wanted to introduce audiences to someone we think will be shaping the art form for years to come," NYFF artistic director Dennis Lim added. "With The Inspection, Elegance Bratton has made an autobiographical movie of rare power and confidence, a debut film for the ages."

The Inspection will screen Oct. 14 at Alice Tully Hall. The 2022 New York Film Festival runs Sept. 30-Oct. 16.

