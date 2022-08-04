Trending
Leslie Grace says she still feels 'blessed' after 'Batgirl' cancellation

By Karen Butler
1/5
Leslie Grace is staying positive on soclal media posts after the cancellation of her movie, "Batgirl." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Actress and singer Leslie Grace is staying positive following the cancellation of her DC Comics movie, Batgirl.

"I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan - THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, "my own damn hero!" #Batgirl for life!" Grace tweeted Wednesday.

She added: "Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie "Batgirl," I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland."

Media reports earlier this week said the movie, which starred Grace as the titular heroine, had been shelved by Warner Bros., following a change in studio heads and release strategies, as well as poor test screenings of the film.

Production is finished on the $90 million movie, with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck reprising their respective portrayals of Bruce Wayne/Batman and Brendan Fraser playing a villain.

Bad Boys for Life directors Adil & Bilall helmed the picture.

Warner Bros.' male-led superhero films Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash are expected to be released in theaters as planned, however.

According to comic-book lore, Batgirl is the daughter of Gotham Commissioner Jim Gordon.

Alicia Silverstone played her in the 1997 movie, Batman & Robin.

