Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 3, 2022 / 12:01 PM

Movie review: 'Prey' is the best 'Predator' since the original

By Fred Topel
1/5
Movie review: 'Prey' is the best 'Predator' since the original
Amber Midthunder plays the Comanche hunter Naru in "Prey." Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Predator franchise has an iconic monster, but struggled to create a worthy follow-up in three sequels and two Alien vs. Predators. Prey, on Hulu Friday, is the first sequel that got Predator totally right.

In the Northern Great Plains in 1719, Noru (Amber Midthunder) is a Comanche girl who is struggling to prove herself as a hunter. Her mentor, Taabe (Dakota Beavers), and his hunting party don't believe Noru that she saw a creature bigger than a bear.

Advertisement

The Predator (Dane DiLiegro) is new to Noru, but viewers are quite familiar with his powers by now. Still, Prey does a great job building up the Predator appearance before he's full frontal.

The Predator battles other apex predators of the forest before he turns to man, and becomes more animalistic when fighting four-legged opponents.

Advertisement

Noru has something to prove even before the Predator arrives. The men of her tribe don't believe she can join them in a lion hunt, but she'll prove herself with even bigger game.

Midthunder is the most badass opponent the Predator has faced since Arnold Schwarzenegger. She carries the movie with her physical presence, survival skills and outsmarting the monster.

DiLiegro captures the Predator's alien and animalistic movements while making it his own. The cool thing about this monster is every Predator is the same species, but each sequel is a different individual monster, and DiLiegro makes his memorable.

The men come at the Predator with bravado (essentially, what led all the supporting characters in the previous sequels to their doom).The tribesman are formidable, but they still meet a gruesome fate.

Their arrows pierce Predator's armor, so it is a fair fight. Seeing Predator retaliate with space weapons in Colonial times is fun.

Director Dan Trachtenberg uses visual storytelling to convey Noru's hunt. There are long stretches in which she's alone, but observes the Predator's tactics and technology to piece together her strategy.

There are environmental perils in this setting, too. Noru uses her wits and ingenuity to pull herself out of those messes.

Advertisement

The Commanches speak English because this is a Predator movie, not an authentic period piece. They still get to interject a healthy dose of Native language.

While Prey is a bold new take on the Predator franchise, it still has fun with the accouterments of the franchise. When you see the Predator's heat-vision point of view, you know it's on.

Despite taking place 200 years before the first film, Prey manages to incorporate some favorite catch phrases. There were no choppers in the 18th century, and the phrase "ugly mother[expletive]" hasn't been invented yet, but fans will be happy to hear some choice lines.

Prey is the best Predator movie since the original. The monster and the heroes are in top form.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Movie review: 'Bullet Train' is one exhausting ticket Movie review: 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' has bloody good fun with millennial angst TV review: 'Tales of the Walking Dead' can't shake series burnout

Latest Headlines

Conor McGregor to make acting debut in 'Road House' alongside Jake Gyllenhaal
Movies // 10 minutes ago
Conor McGregor to make acting debut in 'Road House' alongside Jake Gyllenhaal
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- UFC fighter Conor McGregor will make his acting debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Daniela Melchior in the upcoming "Road House" remake.
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to close BFI London Film Festival
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to close BFI London Film Festival
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" will have its European premiere as the closing film of the BFI London Film Festival.
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. has decided not to release its 'Batgirl' movie, which was already in post-production on a $90 million budget, in theaters or streaming .
Selena Gomez to produce reboot of 'Working Girl'
Movies // 22 hours ago
Selena Gomez to produce reboot of 'Working Girl'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez is reportedly in talks to develop and produce a reboot of the 1980s classic comedy romance film "Working Girl."
Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior set to star in 'Road House' remake
Movies // 1 day ago
Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior set to star in 'Road House' remake
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video announced Tuesday that Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in a remake of the 1989 classic film "Road House" alongside Daniela Melchior.
'The Curse of Bridge Hollow' photos: Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson star in horror-comedy
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Curse of Bridge Hollow' photos: Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson star in horror-comedy
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "The Curse of Bridge Hollow," a new film starring Marlon Wayans and "Stranger Things" actress Priah Ferguson, is coming to Netflix in October.
Brad Pitt walks back retirement comments at 'Bullet Train' premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Brad Pitt walks back retirement comments at 'Bullet Train' premiere
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Brad Pitt clarified his remarks about retirement and praised his daughter Shiloh at the Los Angeles premiere of "Bullet Train."
Movie review: 'Bullet Train' is one exhausting ticket
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Bullet Train' is one exhausting ticket
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "Bullet Train" commits to its intricate story of assassins with dueling motivations, but ultimately wears the viewer down with too many twists, turns and reveals.
'I Came By' trailer: Hugh Bonneville keeps dark secret
Movies // 2 days ago
'I Came By' trailer: Hugh Bonneville keeps dark secret
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "I Came By," a new thriller starring "Downton Abbey" actor Hugh Bonneville and George Mackay, is coming to Netflix in August.
Movie review: 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' has bloody good fun with millennial angst
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' has bloody good fun with millennial angst
LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 (UPI) -- A24's latest horror film, "Bodies Bodies Bodies" is a violent whodunnit with a modern young cast of suspects and victims. It premieres in theaters Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Batgirl' movie will not be released
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
'First Kill': Netflix cancels teen drama after one season
'First Kill': Netflix cancels teen drama after one season
TV review: Beavis and Butt-Head attack new targets with scathing satire
TV review: Beavis and Butt-Head attack new targets with scathing satire
Jamie Campbell Bower speaks as 'Stranger Things' villain Vecna on 'Fallon'
Jamie Campbell Bower speaks as 'Stranger Things' villain Vecna on 'Fallon'
Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior set to star in 'Road House' remake
Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior set to star in 'Road House' remake
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement