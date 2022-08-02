Selena Gomez to produce reboot of 'Working Girl'

1/5

Selena Gomez is reportedly in talks to executive produce a remake of the 1988 classic comedy romance film "Working Girl" for 20th Century Studios. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez is in talks to produce a reboot of the 1988 romantic comedy film Working Girl, according to a report from Deadline published Tuesday. Sources reportedly told Deadline that 20th Century Studios is working on a revival of the film with Gomez serving as producer. Advertisement

The outlet claims that 20th Century sees Working Girl as a "timely property" given the success of recent 1980s reboot films such as Top Gun: Maverick.

The script is reportedly being developed by Ilana Peña, the creator of the popular Disney+ children's show Diary of a Future President.

It is unclear if the 30-year-old Gomez will be cast in the film in addition to her producer role, and no additional casting or plot details have been announced.

20th Century Studios has not commented on the report, although the information was corroborated by numerous industry players, including Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

The original 1988 version of Working Girl was directed by Mike Nichols. It starred Harrison Ford, Melanie Griffith and Sigourney Weaver, and followed a secretary who goes to work for her boss after he is taken out of commission with a broken leg.

The film was lauded by critics and would go on to be nominated for six Academy Awards, including nominations for Best Picture, Best Actress for Griffith and Best Director for Nichols.

During its theatrical run, the film would bring in $100 million at the domestic box office.

This is not the first time that a reboot of Working Girl has been attempted.

In the 1990s, Sandra Bullock starred in a TV series loosely based on the film for NBC.

The series, though, would be a critical and commercial failure, and was canceled after just three months on air.

For Gomez, the producer role will be the latest in a continuing line of accolades for the singer and actress.

Beginning her career as a teenage actress for Disney Channel programming, Gomez launched a successful pop music career that has seen her sell over seven million albums and 22 million singers worldwide, according to Billboard.

She has recently received critical acclaim for her role in the Hulu mystery series Only Murders in The Building, starring alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin.

The show has garnered numerous accolades and has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at the upcoming Emmy Awards.

In addition to starring, Gomez also serves as executive producer on the show, which was picked up for a third season in July.

No release date for the reboot was announced, although the film will likely premiere on the streaming service Hulu.

