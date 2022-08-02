Trending
Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior set to star in 'Road House' remake

By Justin Klawans
Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star alongside Daniela Melchior and Billy Magnussen in an upcoming remake of the classic film "Road House" for Amazon Prime Video. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video announced Tuesday that Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in an upcoming remake of the 1989 action hit Road House.

Gyllenhaal was cast in the film's starring role alongside Daniela Melchior and Billy Magnussen.

Road House is slated to be directed by Doug Liman, and will be executive produced by Joel Silver.

Both Liman and Silver expressed their enthusiasm for the project.

"I'm thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy, and I can't wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role," Liman said.

Silver produced the original 1989 film -- starring Patrick Swayze as a bouncer with a mysterious past who defends a small-town Missouri club from henchmen -- that has since become a cult classic.

"The original Road House has a special place in my heart and I am so excited to bring this newly imagined version to audiences around the world," Silver said. "Doug [Liman] and I have each made some big, boisterous action movies and are ready to bring everything we have to this one."

"Road House is a home run for us. Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie," added Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke in a separate statement. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience."

Rumors of the film being picked up for a reboot have long circulated online, with the news first being reported by Deadline in November 2021.

At the time, Gyllenhaal had been attached to the project, but his involvement had never been previously confirmed.

The 41-year-old came from the notable Gyllenhaal family as a child actor to carve out a name for himself as one of Hollywood's most prolific stars.

His breakthrough performance would come in 2001's Donnie Darko, in which he would share the screen with Patrick Swayze.

He would earn a BAFTA and Academy Award nomination for his work in Ang Lee's romantic drama Brokeback Mountain, and would garner further acclaim for roles in psychological thrillers such as Prisoners and Nightcrawler.

Gyllenhaal has also starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villainous Mysterio in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Melchior will hit the Road House screen following her breakout performance in 2021's The Suicide Squad as Ratcatcher 2.

She will next be seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and is also slated to appear in the Fast and the Furious franchise.

Magnussen will come to Road House after notable parts in Into The Woods, Disney's Aladdin remake and the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.

Road House is set to begin filming in August in the Dominican Republic. While the film will stream on Prime Video, a release date has not been announced.

