Movies
Aug. 2, 2022 / 11:28 AM

'The Curse of Bridge Hollow' photos: Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson star in horror-comedy

By Annie Martin
'The Curse of Bridge Hollow' photos: Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson star in horror-comedy
Marlon Wayans stars in the Netflix horror-comedy "The Curse of Bridge Hollow." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Curse of Bridge Hollow.

The streaming service shared photos for the horror-comedy film Tuesday featuring Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson.

Wayans and Ferguson play a father-daughter duo who team up to face a supernatural menace that's haunting their hometown.

Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins, Nia Vardalos, Lauren Lapkus, Holly J. Barrett, Myles Perez, Abi Monterey and Helen Slayton-Hughes also star.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow will see Wayans and Ferguson's characters take on a pesky poltergeist who's bringing Halloween decorations to life.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow premieres Oct. 14 on Netflix.

Wayans is known for the Scary Movie film series, while Ferguson plays Erica Sinclair on the Netflix series Stranger Things.

