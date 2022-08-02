Trending
Aug. 2, 2022 / 9:40 AM

Brad Pitt walks back retirement comments at 'Bullet Train' premiere

By Annie Martin
1/6
Brad Pitt attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Bullet Train" on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Brad Pitt walked back his recent comments about his retirement while attending the Los Angeles premiere of his film Bullet Train.

The 58-year-old actor attended the event Monday at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood.

In the August issue of GQ, Pitt had said he considers himself on his "last leg" and in the "last semester or trimester" of his career.

The actor clarified his remarks in an interview with Deadline on the red carpet.

"No, I mean... I really have to work on my phrasing," Pitt said.

"I was just saying, 'I'm past middle age and I want to be specific about how I spend those last things however they may be,'" he added.

Pitt stars with Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bryan Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada and Michael Shannon in Bullet Train, which opens in theaters Friday.

The film is based on Japanese author Kōtarō Isaka's novel Maria Beetle, which follows a group of assassins as they attempt to complete interconnected missions on a Japanese bullet train.

At the premiere, Pitt also praised Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, his 16-year-old daughter with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Pitt referenced a recent video featuring Shiloh dancing to Doja Cat's "Vegas."

"It brings a tear to the eye, yeah," Pitt said of Shiloh's love of dance, adding that she's "very beautiful."

"I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," he added.

Pitt and Jolie have five other children, Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14. Jolie announced in a post Sunday that Zahara will attend Spelman College in the fall.

Brad Pitt, Bad Bunny attend 'Bullet Train' premiere in LA

Cast member Brad Pitt attends the premiere of "Bullet Train" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on August 1, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Movie review: 'Bullet Train' is one exhausting ticket
Movies // 40 minutes ago
Movie review: 'Bullet Train' is one exhausting ticket
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "Bullet Train" commits to its intricate story of assassins with dueling motivations, but ultimately wears the viewer down with too many twists, turns and reveals.
'I Came By' trailer: Hugh Bonneville keeps dark secret
Movies // 22 hours ago
'I Came By' trailer: Hugh Bonneville keeps dark secret
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "I Came By," a new thriller starring "Downton Abbey" actor Hugh Bonneville and George Mackay, is coming to Netflix in August.
Movie review: 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' has bloody good fun with millennial angst
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' has bloody good fun with millennial angst
LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 (UPI) -- A24's latest horror film, "Bodies Bodies Bodies" is a violent whodunnit with a modern young cast of suspects and victims. It premieres in theaters Friday.
'Super-Pets' tops North American box office with $23M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Super-Pets' tops North American box office with $23M
July 31 (UPI) -- Animated Dwayne Johnson-Kevin Hart comedy, "DC League of Super-Pets," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $23 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
MGM working on 'Rocky' spinoff 'Drago'
Movies // 4 days ago
MGM working on 'Rocky' spinoff 'Drago'
July 29 (UPI) -- "Drago," a spinoff of the "Rocky" and "Creed" film franchise, is in the works at MGM.
Ben Affleck returning as Batman in 'Aquaman' sequel
Movies // 4 days ago
Ben Affleck returning as Batman in 'Aquaman' sequel
July 29 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa has announced on Instagram that Ben Affleck will return as Bruce Wayne/Batman on the sequel to Momoa's "Aquaman" blockbuster.
B.J. Novak explores culture of false connections in 'Vengeance'
Movies // 4 days ago
B.J. Novak explores culture of false connections in 'Vengeance'
LOS ANGELES, July 29 (UPI) -- Writer/director/star B.J. Novak discusses the themes of his satire "Vengeance," in theaters Friday.
Toronto International Film Festival back with full lineup of films
Movies // 4 days ago
Toronto International Film Festival back with full lineup of films
July 28 (UPI) -- The Toronto International Film Festival will return this year with a full lineup of festivities, following a muted 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
'Oppenheimer' teaser trailer introduces new Christopher Nolan film
Movies // 4 days ago
'Oppenheimer' teaser trailer introduces new Christopher Nolan film
July 28 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer," a new film directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, will open in theaters in 2023.
Conan O'Brien, Bowen Yang join buddy comedy from 'SNL' writers
Movies // 4 days ago
Conan O'Brien, Bowen Yang join buddy comedy from 'SNL' writers
July 28 (UPI) -- Conan O'Brien, Bowen Yang, Meg Stalter, X Mayo and Nichole Sakura have joined a new film from "Saturday Night Live" writers Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy.
