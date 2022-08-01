Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Aug. 1, 2022 / 10:50 AM

'I Came By' trailer: Hugh Bonneville keeps dark secret

By Annie Martin
1/5
'I Came By' trailer: Hugh Bonneville keeps dark secret
Hugh Bonneville stars in the new Netflix thriller "I Came By." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film I Came By.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller Monday featuring Hugh Bonneville and George Mackay.

Advertisement

I Came By takes place in London and follows a young graffiti artist (Mackay) who targets the homes of the wealthy elite. The character uncovers the sinister secret of a prestigious judge (Bonneville) and is dragged into a deadly game of cat and mouse.

"Privilege hides the darkest secrets," an official tagline reads.

Kelly Macdonald, Percelle Ascott and Varada Sethu also star.

I Came By is directed by Babak Anvari. The movie is part of the new U.K. film slate at Netflix commissioned by director of U.K. features Fiona Lamptey.

I Came By premieres Aug. 31 on Netflix.

Bonneville is known for playing Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham on Downton Abbey, while Mackay starred in the 2019 film 1917.

Read More

'The Sandman' poster introduces Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker Angelina Jolie says daughter Zahara will attend Spelman College Jodie Sweetin marries Mescal Wasilewski at intimate wedding What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' has bloody good fun with millennial angst
Movies // 5 hours ago
Movie review: 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' has bloody good fun with millennial angst
LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 (UPI) -- A24's latest horror film, "Bodies Bodies Bodies" is a violent whodunnit with a modern young cast of suspects and victims.
'Super-Pets' tops North American box office with $23M
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Super-Pets' tops North American box office with $23M
July 31 (UPI) -- Animated Dwayne Johnson-Kevin Hart comedy, "DC League of Super-Pets," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $23 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
MGM working on 'Rocky' spinoff 'Drago'
Movies // 3 days ago
MGM working on 'Rocky' spinoff 'Drago'
July 29 (UPI) -- "Drago," a spinoff of the "Rocky" and "Creed" film franchise, is in the works at MGM.
Ben Affleck returning as Batman in 'Aquaman' sequel
Movies // 3 days ago
Ben Affleck returning as Batman in 'Aquaman' sequel
July 29 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa has announced on Instagram that Ben Affleck will return as Bruce Wayne/Batman on the sequel to Momoa's "Aquaman" blockbuster.
B.J. Novak explores culture of false connections in 'Vengeance'
Movies // 3 days ago
B.J. Novak explores culture of false connections in 'Vengeance'
LOS ANGELES, July 29 (UPI) -- Writer/director/star B.J. Novak discusses the themes of his satire "Vengeance," in theaters Friday.
Toronto International Film Festival back with full lineup of films
Movies // 3 days ago
Toronto International Film Festival back with full lineup of films
July 28 (UPI) -- The Toronto International Film Festival will return this year with a full lineup of festivities, following a muted 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
'Oppenheimer' teaser trailer introduces new Christopher Nolan film
Movies // 4 days ago
'Oppenheimer' teaser trailer introduces new Christopher Nolan film
July 28 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer," a new film directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, will open in theaters in 2023.
Conan O'Brien, Bowen Yang join buddy comedy from 'SNL' writers
Movies // 4 days ago
Conan O'Brien, Bowen Yang join buddy comedy from 'SNL' writers
July 28 (UPI) -- Conan O'Brien, Bowen Yang, Meg Stalter, X Mayo and Nichole Sakura have joined a new film from "Saturday Night Live" writers Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy.
'Blonde' trailer: Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in Netflix film
Movies // 4 days ago
'Blonde' trailer: Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in Netflix film
July 28 (UPI) -- "Blonde," a new film starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, is coming to Netflix in September.
Taron Egerton to star in Netflix thriller 'Carry On'
Movies // 4 days ago
Taron Egerton to star in Netflix thriller 'Carry On'
July 28 (UPI) -- "Kingsman" and "Rocketman" actor Taron Egerton has signed on to star in the Netflix thriller, "Carry On."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gina Rodriguez announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Gina Rodriguez announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
'Star Trek' legend Nichelle Nichols dead at 89
'Star Trek' legend Nichelle Nichols dead at 89
Katherine Schwarzenegger honors father Arnold on 75th birthday
Katherine Schwarzenegger honors father Arnold on 75th birthday
Pat Carroll, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 95
Pat Carroll, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 95
TV review: 'Tales of the Walking Dead' can't shake series burnout
TV review: 'Tales of the Walking Dead' can't shake series burnout
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement